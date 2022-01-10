Realme 9 Pro is said to be in the works. The company is yet to make an announcement regarding Realme 9 Pro's arrival, but the handset has reportedly bagged TUV Rheinland certification with model number RMX3472. This hints that the launch of the phone could be around the corner. The listing also suggests the battery size of Realme 9 Pro. Realme 9 Pro with the same model number has recently appeared on multiple certification websites including that of Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), Indonesia's Tingkat Komponen Dalam Negeri (TKDN), and Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

As per a report by Nashville Chatter, Realme 9 Pro with model number RMX3472 has bagged approval from the TUV Rheinland certification site. As per the listing, Realme 9 Pro will carry a 4,880mAh rated battery. This is likely to mean 5,000mAh. However, charging details and other specifications of the handset are unknown at this moment.

Recently, Realme 9 Pro was reportedly spotted on multiple certification websites — Thailand's NBTC, EEC, Indonesian TKDN, and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The BIS listing suggests the phone's arrival in India can be expected soon. On BIS, the handset reportedly appeared with model number RMX3471 instead of RMX3472.

As per past leaks, Realme 9 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC or a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. The handset is tipped to debut as a 5G device.

Realme 9 Pro is expected to be a part of the Realme 9 series. The lineup is said to include vanilla Realme 9, Realme 9i, or Realme Narzo 9i, alongside Realme 9 Pro+/ Max models. Realme 9 Pro is expected to arrive as a successor to Realme 8 Pro which debuted in India in March last year with a price tag of Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.