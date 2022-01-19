Realme 9 and Realme 9 Pro will be launched in India soon, Madhav Sheth, who is Vice President of Realme and President of Realme International Business Group, has confirmed. The executive has also confirmed to a publication that these phones will be priced above Rs. 15,000 and offer 5G connectivity. The news comes a few days after key specifications of Realme 9 Pro were leaked online. The handset is tipped to pack a 6.59-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC.

In a tweet, Sheth posted a poll in which he asked his followers to guess which one of the Realme 9 and Realme 9 Pro smartphones is Realme bringing soon to India. After the poll ended, the executive confirmed in another tweet that the Chinese company will be introducing both these smartphones in India soon “on public demand”.

Furthermore, Sheth confirmed to 91Mobiles in an interview that the Realme 9 series, which includes the Realme 9 and Realme 9 Pro smartphones, will be priced above Rs. 15,000. The executive said that the phones will provide users with "leap-forward performance and trendsetting design at a reasonable price”, and they will be 5G-enabled handsets.

Both the Realme 9 and Realme 9 Pro have been spotted on multiple certification websites. The vanilla Realme 9 Pro was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website with model number RMX3491.

Similarly, the Realme 9 Pro has reportedly got certification from BIS, Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), and Indonesian Tingkat Komponen Dalam Negeri (TKDN).

While the information on the Realme 9 smartphone is scarce, the alleged key specifications of the Realme 9 Pro were leaked by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer. The smartphone is said to sport a 6.59-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint sensor. It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The Realme 9 Pro is claimed to get a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. It may get a 16-megapixel selfie camera, the phone may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

