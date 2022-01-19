Technology News
  Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro Price in India to Be Above Rs. 15,000, Launch Will Be Soon, Says Company Executive

Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro Price in India to Be Above Rs. 15,000, Launch Will Be Soon, Says Company Executive

Realme 9 and Realme 9 Pro will be 5G-enabled smartphones.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 19 January 2022 12:59 IST
Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro Price in India to Be Above Rs. 15,000, Launch Will Be Soon, Says Company Executive

Photo Credit: SmartPrix/ Steve Hemmerstoffer

Realme 9 Pro is said to sport a 6.59-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Realme 9 and Realme 9 Pro have already been spotted on BIS website
  • The Realme 9 Pro may get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
  • Realme 9 is said to have RMX3491 model number

Realme 9 and Realme 9 Pro will be launched in India soon, Madhav Sheth, who is Vice President of Realme and President of Realme International Business Group, has confirmed. The executive has also confirmed to a publication that these phones will be priced above Rs. 15,000 and offer 5G connectivity. The news comes a few days after key specifications of Realme 9 Pro were leaked online. The handset is tipped to pack a 6.59-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC.

In a tweet, Sheth posted a poll in which he asked his followers to guess which one of the Realme 9 and Realme 9 Pro smartphones is Realme bringing soon to India. After the poll ended, the executive confirmed in another tweet that the Chinese company will be introducing both these smartphones in India soon “on public demand”.

Furthermore, Sheth confirmed to 91Mobiles in an interview that the Realme 9 series, which includes the Realme 9 and Realme 9 Pro smartphones, will be priced above Rs. 15,000. The executive said that the phones will provide users with "leap-forward performance and trendsetting design at a reasonable price”, and they will be 5G-enabled handsets.

Both the Realme 9 and Realme 9 Pro have been spotted on multiple certification websites. The vanilla Realme 9 Pro was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website with model number RMX3491.

Similarly, the Realme 9 Pro has reportedly got certification from BIS, Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), and Indonesian Tingkat Komponen Dalam Negeri (TKDN).

While the information on the Realme 9 smartphone is scarce, the alleged key specifications of the Realme 9 Pro were leaked by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer. The smartphone is said to sport a 6.59-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint sensor. It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The Realme 9 Pro is claimed to get a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. It may get a 16-megapixel selfie camera, the phone may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Specifications, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Redmi K50 Series Teased to Feature CyberEngine Vibration Motor, Could Rival Haptics on Apple’s iPhone Models

