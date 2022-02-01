Technology News
Realme 9 Pro+ Teased to Get In-Built Heart Rate Sensor Ahead of India Launch

Realme 9 Pro+ said to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 1 February 2022 17:30 IST
Realme 9 Pro+ Teased to Get In-Built Heart Rate Sensor Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: SmartPrix/ OnLeaks

Realme 9 Pro+ is said to get a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme 9 Pro+ is expected to launch in India sometime later this month
  • It is said to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display
  • Realme 9 Pro+ will reportedly pack a 4,500mAh battery

Realme 9 Pro series comprising the vanilla Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ are expected to launch in India sometime later this month. Now, a company executive has shared some details about the upcoming Realme 9 Pro+ — expected to be the flagship model in the series. Some key specifications of Realme 9 Pro+ also surfaced online last month, hinting that the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. The upcoming smartphone is also said to have 5G connectivity.

As per a tweet by Realme VP Madhav Sheth, the upcoming Realme 9 Pro+ will get an in-built heart rate sensor. In a video embedded with his tweet, it can be seen that the smartphone will feature an under-display fingerprint scanner that doubles up as a heart rate sensor. To measure, users will have to open the heart rate measurement tool and keep their finger pressed on the fingerprint sensor till the screen shows a reading.

Once the tool measures the heart rate of a user, it asks whether the user was resting, walking, exercising, or if it was a general measurement. The History tab in the heart rate measurement tool on Realme 9 Pro+ will keep a log of all the heart rate measurements done by the user. At this point, it remains unclear whether this feature will be available only on Realme 9 Pro+ or also on the vanilla Realme 9 Pro.

Realme 9 Pro+ specifications (expected)

A previous report suggests that Realme 9 Pro+ will have a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone will reportedly get a triple rear camera setup that will get a 50-megapixel primary sensor from Sony, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. In the front, it is said to feature a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. Realme 9 Pro+ is also said to get up to 256GB of onboard storage. It will reportedly pack a 4,500mAh battery.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Realme, Realme 9 Pro Plus, Realme 9 Pro Plus Specifications, Realme 9 Pro
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
