Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ price in India has been tipped via images said to be of the retail boxes of the Realme smartphones. The images were shared on a Telegram group and they also suggest the model numbers of these upcoming handsets. Recently, both the phones appeared in an unboxing video in which their key specifications such as fingerprint sensor with heart rate measuring capability as well as in-box contents were leaked. Both the Realme phones will be launching in India on February 16.

As per the images shared on a Telegram group by Equal Leaks, the Realme 9 Pro price in India could start from Rs. 18,999, and the Realme 9 Pro+ price in could be from Rs. 24,999. The boxes in the images also show Realme 9

Pro with the model number Realme RMX3472 and Realme 9 Pro+ Indian variant with the model number Realme RMX3393. This is in line with a previous leak which tipped the model numbers of the Realme smartphones. They were also confirmed to be priced above Rs. 15,000 by Madhav Sheth, who is Vice President of Realme and President of Realme International Business Group.

Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ launch in India is scheduled for February 16. The phone will come with triple rear cameras and a ‘Light Shift' design. The phones were recently leaked in an unboxing video in which the Light Shift design that will change colours of the back panel under sunlight was seen. The video also suggested that the phones will come with an under-display optical fingerprint sensor that can measure the heart rate of the user. Both the phones are said to come with a 60W charger in the box.