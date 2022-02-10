Technology News
Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Price in India Tipped via Alleged Retail Boxes

Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ alleged retail boxes also tip their model numbers.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 10 February 2022 11:44 IST
Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Price in India Tipped via Alleged Retail Boxes

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 9 Pro series will come with Light Shift Design

Highlights
  • Realme 9 Pro is tipped to have model number RMX3472
  • Both phones were leaked in an unboxing video last week
  • Realme 9 Pro+ is said to have model number RMX3472

Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ price in India has been tipped via images said to be of the retail boxes of the Realme smartphones. The images were shared on a Telegram group and they also suggest the model numbers of these upcoming handsets. Recently, both the phones appeared in an unboxing video in which their key specifications such as fingerprint sensor with heart rate measuring capability as well as in-box contents were leaked. Both the Realme phones will be launching in India on February 16.

As per the images shared on a Telegram group by Equal Leaks, the Realme 9 Pro price in India could start from Rs. 18,999, and the Realme 9 Pro+ price in could be from Rs. 24,999. The boxes in the images also show Realme 9

Pro with the model number Realme RMX3472 and Realme 9 Pro+ Indian variant with the model number Realme RMX3393. This is in line with a previous leak which tipped the model numbers of the Realme smartphones. They were also confirmed to be priced above Rs. 15,000 by Madhav Sheth, who is Vice President of Realme and President of Realme International Business Group.

Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ launch in India is scheduled for February 16. The phone will come with triple rear cameras and a ‘Light Shift' design. The phones were recently leaked in an unboxing video in which the Light Shift design that will change colours of the back panel under sunlight was seen. The video also suggested that the phones will come with an under-display optical fingerprint sensor that can measure the heart rate of the user. Both the phones are said to come with a 60W charger in the box.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Price in India, Realme 9 Pro Specifications, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
New State Mobile Update 0.9.24 Brings New Game Mode, Weapons, Features, Season 4 Battle Pass

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Price in India Tipped via Alleged Retail Boxes
