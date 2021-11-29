Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 9 Series Tipped to Launch With 4 Models in Q1 2022 After Delays Due to Global Chip Shortage

Realme 9 Series Tipped to Launch With 4 Models in Q1 2022 After Delays Due to Global Chip Shortage

Realme 9 series smartphones are said to feature 108-megapixel cameras and 120Hz AMOLED displays.

By David Delima | Updated: 29 November 2021 10:59 IST
Realme 9 Series Tipped to Launch With 4 Models in Q1 2022 After Delays Due to Global Chip Shortage

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Realme India

Realme announced during the Realme 8s 5G launch that the Realme 9 series would arrive in 2022

Highlights
  • The company may launch its first phone with the Pro+ moniker
  • The smartphones were earlier expected to launch in October 2021
  • Realme 9 series is expected to pack the Snapdragon 870 SoC

Realme 9 series could feature four models in India — Realme 9, Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+/Max, according to a new report. The upcoming smartphones were expected to arrive this year, but have been reportedly delayed due to the global chip shortage. These are now tipped to arrive in the first quarter of 2022. The Realme 9 series will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset and AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to past leaks.

With the Realme 9 series, the company is expected to add a new Realme 9 Max/Pro+ variant alongside the Realme 9, Realme 9i, and Realme 9 Pro, according to tipster Mukul Sharma in association with 91Mobiles. The new Realme smartphones were earlier said to launch in October, but Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth confirmed in September that launch plans for the Realme 9 series were pushed to 2022 because of the global semiconductor shortage.

Sharma says the Realme 9 series smartphones would launch latest by February 2022, adding that it wasn't clear if all four devices — Realme 9, Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+/Max — will be launched at the same time. Sharma says Realme could launch the four models in two separate events.

Realme has followed a pattern of releasing two generations of its Number and Pro series every year, but the company only launched the Realme 8 series in 2021.

Realme is yet to make an announcement regarding these smartphones. The series is tipped to feature Snapdragon 870 SoC that was launched earlier this year and support 5G connectivity. The Realme 9 handsets will also sport 108-megapixel cameras and feature AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to previous leaks.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 9 Series, Realme, Realme 9, Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Max, Realme 9 Specifications, Snapdragon 870
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Reliance-Future Deal: Amazon Asks India Antitrust Body to Revoke Approval
Jio Prepaid Pack Prices Hiked by Up to Rs. 480, Following Airtel, Vi: All Details

Related Stories

Realme 9 Series Tipped to Launch With 4 Models in Q1 2022 After Delays Due to Global Chip Shortage
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Soon Allow Users to React to Messages
  2. Reliance Jio Hikes Prepaid Plan Prices by Up to Rs. 480 in India: All Details
  3. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Last Solar Eclipse of 2021: When, How to Watch, Visibility
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. How to Use Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Without a Phone
  8. Black Friday 2021 Sales: Best Offers to Grab From India
  9. Airtel Expands Rs. 99, Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Recharge Plans to More Circles: Report
  10. Realme Book Slim Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Prepaid Pack Prices Hiked by Up to Rs. 480, Following Airtel, Vi: All Details
  2. Realme 9 Series Tipped to Launch With 4 Models in Q1 2022 After Delays Due to Global Chip Shortage
  3. Reliance-Future Deal: Amazon Asks India Antitrust Body to Revoke Approval
  4. Coinstore Cryptocurrency Exchange Enters India Despite Fear of Ban on Virtual Currencies
  5. How to Use Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Without a Phone
  6. Artificial Intelligence Can Help Reduce Backlog of Pending Cases: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju
  7. Oppo Enco X, Enco Air, Enco Play Getting New Features Including Double-Tap Camera Control
  8. Vivo Y32 Specifications Tipped via China’s TENAA, Design Seems to Be Similar to Vivo Y33s
  9. Xiaomi to Open Car Plant in Beijing With Annual Output of 300,000 Vehicles, Government Says
  10. WhatsApp Testing Shortcut for Quickly Forwarding Stickers on Android
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com