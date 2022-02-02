Realme 9 Pro+ is coming with a colour-changing back that shifts hue from Blue to Red, Realme India chief Madhav Sheth teased on social media on Wednesday. The new Realme phone is rumoured to debut in the country alongside the Realme 9 Pro later this month. Called ‘Light Shift Design,' the new back panel will change colour when exposed to sunlight, the company said in a separate teaser. Realme siblings Oppo and Vivo previously introduced phones with colour-changing back panels.

Madhav Sheth tweeted to tease the Realme 9 Pro+ with the colour-changing back. The executive confirmed that the two colours will be called Sunrise Blue and Glittery Red.

You will be surprised to know that you can now experience these two colours in the #realme9Pro+



Isn't it amazing? #CaptureTheLight https://t.co/TdOFS5sT9Y — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) February 2, 2022

Although Sheth didn't provide any further details about the new design, Realme through its official global account on Twitter posted a teaser video that shows how the Light Shift Design works.

The 15-second video shows that the back shifts the colour from Sunrise Blue to Glittery Red. Another tweet posted by Realme details that the new design will shift colours when exposed to sunlight at certain temperatures.

Inspired by sunrise, #realme9ProSeries light shift design is born.⁰ From light blue to red, just like the sky from dusk to dawn. 💙 if you like. #CaptureTheLight pic.twitter.com/MixD12jjmV — realme (@realmeglobal) February 2, 2022

Sheth specified in his tweet that the new design will be a part of the Realme 9 Pro+. However, the company's tweets show that the offering will be a part of the Realme 9 Pro series. It is, though, unclear whether it will be also available on the regular Realme 9 Pro.

Last year, Oppo had unveiled the Reno 5 Pro in an Astral Blue colour that changes the shade of its back panel. Vivo also recently brought the Vivo V23 Pro with the Sunshine Gold back that changes colour when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light.

Earlier this week, the Realme 9 Pro with a Blue colour shade was spotted being used by Indian cricketer KL Rahul. The Realme 9 Pro+ was also recently teased to come with a built-in heart rate sensor.

Realme has not yet confirmed the launch date of the Realme 9 Pro series in India. However, it is tipped to debut as early as February 16.

