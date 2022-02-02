Technology News
Realme 9 Pro+ Teased to Sport a ‘Light Shift’ Colour-Changing Back Panel

Realme 9 Pro+ will shift from Sunrise Blue to Glittery Red when exposed to sunlight.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 February 2022 18:29 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Realme

Realme 9 Pro series is teased to have a unique back design

Highlights
  • Realme 9 Pro+ colour-shifting back has been teased by Madhav Sheth
  • Realme has separately released a teaser video to show the feature
  • Realme 9 Pro+ may debut alongside Realme 9 Pro later this month

Realme 9 Pro+ is coming with a colour-changing back that shifts hue from Blue to Red, Realme India chief Madhav Sheth teased on social media on Wednesday. The new Realme phone is rumoured to debut in the country alongside the Realme 9 Pro later this month. Called ‘Light Shift Design,' the new back panel will change colour when exposed to sunlight, the company said in a separate teaser. Realme siblings Oppo and Vivo previously introduced phones with colour-changing back panels.

Madhav Sheth tweeted to tease the Realme 9 Pro+ with the colour-changing back. The executive confirmed that the two colours will be called Sunrise Blue and Glittery Red.

 

Although Sheth didn't provide any further details about the new design, Realme through its official global account on Twitter posted a teaser video that shows how the Light Shift Design works.

The 15-second video shows that the back shifts the colour from Sunrise Blue to Glittery Red. Another tweet posted by Realme details that the new design will shift colours when exposed to sunlight at certain temperatures.

 

Sheth specified in his tweet that the new design will be a part of the Realme 9 Pro+. However, the company's tweets show that the offering will be a part of the Realme 9 Pro series. It is, though, unclear whether it will be also available on the regular Realme 9 Pro.

Last year, Oppo had unveiled the Reno 5 Pro in an Astral Blue colour that changes the shade of its back panel. Vivo also recently brought the Vivo V23 Pro with the Sunshine Gold back that changes colour when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light.

Earlier this week, the Realme 9 Pro with a Blue colour shade was spotted being used by Indian cricketer KL Rahul. The Realme 9 Pro+ was also recently teased to come with a built-in heart rate sensor.

Realme has not yet confirmed the launch date of the Realme 9 Pro series in India. However, it is tipped to debut as early as February 16.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
Digital Rupee Can Be Exchanged for Cash, Open New Fintech Opportunities: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

