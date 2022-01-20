Technology News
loading

Realme 9 Pro+ Launch Confirmed by Company; Specifications, Renders Surface Online

Realme 9 Pro+ is said to debut in three distinct colours, namely Aurora Green, Mid-Night Black, and Sunrise Blue.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 January 2022 19:06 IST
Realme 9 Pro+ Launch Confirmed by Company; Specifications, Renders Surface Online

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Realme

Realme 9 Pro+ is teased ahead of its official launch date announcement

Highlights
  • Realme 9 Pro+ launch may take place in February
  • The phone appears to have a hole-punch display design
  • Realme 9 Pro+ specifications may include Dimensity 920 SoC

Realme 9 Pro+ launch has been teased by the Chinese company. The new model is expected to come alongside the regular Realme 9 and Realme 9 Pro. Although Realme is yet to provide official details, Realme 9 Pro+ specifications have surfaced on the Web in the meanwhile. Some renders purportedly showing the new Realme phone have also appeared alongside. The Realme 9 Pro+ is said to have triple rear cameras and a hole-punch display design. The phone could also come with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC.

On Thursday, the official Realme India Twitter account tweeted the teaser image confirming the launch of the Realme 9 Pro+ in the Realme 9 series. The teaser shows the Pro+ branding of the new phone.

Alongside the official confirmation, the Realme 9 Pro+ specifications as well as the renders suggesting the design of the new phone have been shared by Smartprix in collaboration with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer — who's known as OnLeaks on social media.

The renders show the Realme phone with a gradient back and the hole-punch display design. The handset also appears to have the triple camera setup at the back, along with an LED flash.

realme 9 pro plus image render smartprix onleaks Realme 9 Pro Plus

Realme 9 Pro+ render suggests the design of the upcoming phone
Photo Credit: Smartprix/ OnLeaks

 

Realme is said to bring the new smartphone in three distinct colour options, namely Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue. The renders are, however, allegedly showing the phone in the Midnight Black colour. Moreover, the tipster claims that the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ both will have the same design language, with minor differences on the part of their size and weight.

Realme 9 Pro+ specifications (expected)

On the part of specifications, the Realme 9 Pro+ is said to have a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone would also include the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. The triple rear camera setup of the Realme 9 Pro+ is said to have a 50-megapixel Sony primary sensor, along with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary sensors. There would also be a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Realme 9 Pro+ will come with up to 256GB of onboard storage, according to the reported details. The phone is also said to have a 4,500mAh battery.

A few weeks back, the Realme 9 Pro+ allegedly received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG). A recent report also suggested that the phone could debut alongside the Realme 9 Pro sometime in February.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Realme 9 Pro+

Realme 9 Pro+

Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 9 Pro Plus specifications, Realme 9 Pro Plus, Realme 9, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Wordle: How to Block Scores From Your Twitter Feed

Related Stories

Realme 9 Pro+ Launch Confirmed by Company; Specifications, Renders Surface Online
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  2. Wordle: How to Play, Strategies, Tips and Tricks
  3. Tecno Pova Neo With 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Selfie Flash Debuts in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
  5. Giant Asteroid Flies by Earth: Here's How People Are Reacting to It
  6. How to Block Wordle Scores From Your Twitter Feed
  7. OnePlus Nord Series Phone Priced Under Rs. 20,000 Tipped to Launch in Q3
  8. Lenovo Launches a New Windows 11 Tablet, Convertible for Students
  9. iQoo 9 Pro Indian Variant Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  10. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 9 Pro+ Launch Confirmed by Company; Specifications, Renders Surface Online
  2. Panasonic Lumix BS1H Full-Frame Box-Style Camera With 24.2-Megapixel Sensor Launched in India
  3. Lucky Solo Ethereum Miner Bags $540,000 as Reward After Mining Entire Block
  4. WWE 2K22 Release Date Set for March, to Star Rey Mysterio on Cover
  5. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Design, Specifications Spotted on TENAA Ahead of Launch
  6. Amazon, Flipkart Invited by Indian Traders’ Body to Discuss E-Commerce Issues
  7. Big Tech: Bills Targeting Google, Facebook, More Firms to Go Before US Senate Panel
  8. Microsoft's $68.7-Billion Purchase of Activision Blizzard Could Shake Up Gaming
  9. Google Labs Appoints Team for Research Work on Blockchain Tech
  10. Twitter Must Reveal Measures on Online Hate, French Court Rules
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com