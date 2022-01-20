Realme 9 Pro+ launch has been teased by the Chinese company. The new model is expected to come alongside the regular Realme 9 and Realme 9 Pro. Although Realme is yet to provide official details, Realme 9 Pro+ specifications have surfaced on the Web in the meanwhile. Some renders purportedly showing the new Realme phone have also appeared alongside. The Realme 9 Pro+ is said to have triple rear cameras and a hole-punch display design. The phone could also come with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC.

On Thursday, the official Realme India Twitter account tweeted the teaser image confirming the launch of the Realme 9 Pro+ in the Realme 9 series. The teaser shows the Pro+ branding of the new phone.

Alongside the official confirmation, the Realme 9 Pro+ specifications as well as the renders suggesting the design of the new phone have been shared by Smartprix in collaboration with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer — who's known as OnLeaks on social media.

The renders show the Realme phone with a gradient back and the hole-punch display design. The handset also appears to have the triple camera setup at the back, along with an LED flash.

Realme 9 Pro+ render suggests the design of the upcoming phone

Photo Credit: Smartprix/ OnLeaks

Realme is said to bring the new smartphone in three distinct colour options, namely Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue. The renders are, however, allegedly showing the phone in the Midnight Black colour. Moreover, the tipster claims that the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ both will have the same design language, with minor differences on the part of their size and weight.

Realme 9 Pro+ specifications (expected)

On the part of specifications, the Realme 9 Pro+ is said to have a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone would also include the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. The triple rear camera setup of the Realme 9 Pro+ is said to have a 50-megapixel Sony primary sensor, along with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary sensors. There would also be a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Realme 9 Pro+ will come with up to 256GB of onboard storage, according to the reported details. The phone is also said to have a 4,500mAh battery.

A few weeks back, the Realme 9 Pro+ allegedly received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG). A recent report also suggested that the phone could debut alongside the Realme 9 Pro sometime in February.