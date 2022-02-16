Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will launch in India today. The new smartphone series from Realme has had some of its key specifications confirmed via a dedicated microsite. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with an Arm Mali-G68 GPU. The smartphone is also confirmed to get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Both Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G feature a Light Shift Design that changes colour under sunlight.

Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G event livestream details

The launch event for Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is scheduled for 1:30pm IST today (February 16). The event can be viewed on Realme's official YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can watch it right here from the video embedded below.

Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G price in India (expected)

Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth confirmed in an AMA session on YouTube that the Realme 9 Pro series will be priced above the Rs. 15,000 mark. Earlier this month, a report suggested that the vanilla Realme 9 Pro price could begin at Rs. 18,999, while Realme 9 Pro+ could start retailing from Rs. 24,999. These prices were obtained via alleged retail boxes.

Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G specifications (expected)

As per the microsite, Realme 9 Pro+ will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, paired with an Arm Mali-G68 GPU. Furthermore, the microsite confirms that Realme 9 Pro+ will get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS. However, the microsite doesn't confirm the processor or camera sensors for the vanilla Realme 9 Pro. The microsite does mention that the entire Realme 9 Pro series will be 5G-enabled.

Furthermore, Realme 9 Pro series is shown in two colour options - Sunrise Blue and an unnamed Green. The upcoming smartphones will also get a Light Shift Design but that is limited to the Sunrise Blue colourway. The handset changes colours when exposed to direct sunlight.

Another microsite that is live on Realme's Indonesia website shows that Realme 9 Pro+ will get 60W SuperDart Charge fast charging, Super AMOLED display, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and NFC support.

Realme has also confirmed that Realme 9 Pro+ will get an embedded heart rate sensor. The under-display fingerprint sensor will double up as the heart rate sensor.