Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ India Launch Date Set for February 16; Price, Specifications Teased

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ India Launch Date Set for February 16; Price, Specifications Teased

Realme 9 Pro series launch in India will take place at 1:30pm on February 16, according to the company’s invite.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 February 2022 11:12 IST
Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ India Launch Date Set for February 16; Price, Specifications Teased

Photo Credit: Realme India

Realme 9 Pro series is coming with a Light Shift Design

Highlights
  • Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ are launching in India later this month
  • Realme 9 Pro series price is teased to be above Rs. 15,000
  • Realme 9 Pro+ will come with MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC

Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ India launch date is set for February 16, the Chinese company confirmed on Thursday. The Realme phones have been a part of the rumour mill for the past few months. The February 16 launch date was also tipped recently. In addition to the official launch date announcement, Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth has indicated the possible Realme 9 Pro series price in India during an ask-me-anything (AMA) session. Realme has also teased some of the key specifications of the Realme 9 Pro series. The phones will come with triple rear cameras and a Light Shift Design.

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ India launch date

Realme sent out media invites to confirm the India launch date of Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+. The launch will take place virtually at 1:30pm on February 16, as per the invite. The company is also teasing the launch on its social media channels. The India launch is aligning with the global schedule of Realme 9 Pro series as the phones are debuting in other markets on the same date.

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ price in India

Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth held an AMA session, called AskMadhav, on YouTube on Wednesday, where he suggested that the Realme 9 Pro series price in India will be set at above the Rs. 15,000 mark.

“As the brand aims to go premium in 2022, we aim to expand the 9 Pro series above the 15,000 segment, with all the devices in the Pro series being 5G enabled and built an overall enhanced and more premium mid-range experience,” he said.

Sheth indicated the same move in a media interview last month.

The AMA session also confirmed that alongside the Realme 9 Pro series, Realme is working on the regular Realme 9 series that would debut at a later stage. Sheth also teased the plans to launch the Realme Buds Air 2 successor this quarter. Further, he suggested the development of a 65-inch Realme TV.

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ specifications

Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ specifications will include the triple rear camera setup and the Light Shift Design that will change colours in sunlight, as per the details available on a dedicated webpage available on the Realme India site. The webpage also shows that Realme 9 Pro+ in the series will have a primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC.

Aside from the details available on the Realme India site, the company's Indonesia site shows that Realme 9 Pro+ will have 60W SuperDart Charge fast charging, Super AMOLED display, under-display fingerprint sensor, and NFC support.

In contrast, Realme 9 Pro is mentioned to have a primary 64-megapixel Nightscape camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, and a 120Hz display. The phone is also teased to have a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Dart Charge fast charging and NFC support. Moreover, Realme 9 Pro will feature the same Night Shift Design that will be available on Realme 9 Pro+.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 9 Pro Price in India, Realme 9 Pro Specifications, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Plus Price in India, Realme 9 Pro Plus Specifications, Realme 9 Pro Plus, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Pegasus: FBI Confirms It Bought Spyware From Israel's NSO Group

Related Stories

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ India Launch Date Set for February 16; Price, Specifications Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MIUI 13 With System Upgrades Coming to Xiaomi Phones in India Starting Q1
  2. Netflix Renews Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for Season 2
  3. Realme 9 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on February 16
  4. Chinese Man Creates World’s Largest Power Bank With 27,000,000mAh Capacity
  5. MSI Gaming Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core H Series Processors Now in India
  6. Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) Premium Laptop Debuts in India
  7. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Details Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy A53 Alleged Certification Listings Suggest What to Expect
  10. Xiaomi 12 mini Could Rival iPhone 13 mini, Renders Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Xstream Premium Pack With Access to Multiple OTT Platforms Revised, Now Starts at Rs. 149 per Month
  2. Airtel Xstream Premium Pack With Access to Multiple OTT Platforms Revised, Now Starts at Rs. 149 per Month
  3. Spotify COVID-19 Misinformation Row: Roxane Gay Removes Her Podcast From the Platform
  4. Nokia Confident About Future as It Post Strong Profit After ‘Transformational’ 2021
  5. Twitter Articles Feature Reportedly in the Works, Could Offer Support for Longer Posts
  6. Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 (EAX20), Nighthawk AX6000 (EAX80) Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Extenders Launched in India
  7. Nintendo Switch Sales Top 100 Million, Surpassing Wii’s Lifetime Figure
  8. Israel Upholds Use of Surveillance Technology on Protesters’ Smartphones
  9. T-Series Enters OTT Space; Teams Up With Aanand L. Rai, Anubhav Sinha, Nikkhil Advani for Web Series
  10. NASA to Retire International Space Station in January 2031, Lays Out Plans for Final Years
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.