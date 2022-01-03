Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ may launch soon in Indian and global markets, as per a tipster. Both Realme smartphones have received European Conformity certification and are said to launch next month. The tipster also says that both smartphones will get 5G connectivity. Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ have reportedly been spotted on multiple certification websites, which suggests their imminent launch in India and other markets. Realme had earlier confirmed that the Realme 9 series will launch in India this year.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared that Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ with the model numbers RMX3472 and RMX3393, respectively, will launch soon in the European markets. The two Realme smartphones have met European Conformity standards and will launch in February, as per the report. Sharma has also said that both smartphones will get 5G connectivity.

The report speculates that Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and/ or MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. Aside from the global launch, the two Realme smartphones are also speculated to arrive in India in February. Realme confirmed the launch of the Realme 9 series in September last year but did not specify the exact launch date.

Recently, Realme 9 Pro was reportedly spotted on multiple certification websites — Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Indonesian Tingkat Komponen Dalam Negeri (TKDN), and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The BIS listing suggests the imminent India launch of the smartphone.

Another report from last week mentions that Realme 9 Pro+ has been spotted in Bluetooth SIG and BIS listings. The former suggests the smartphone will get Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. The smartphone's Camera FV5 database listing suggested that it will sport a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture lens and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.