Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Launch Tipped for February, Spotted on European Conformity Certification Site

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ have recently been spotted on multiple certification websites.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 3 January 2022 12:45 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Realme India

Realme 9 series launch for 2022 was confirmed by the company in September

Highlights
  • Realme 9 Pro to get RMX3472 as its internal model designation
  • RMX3393 is said to be the internal model designation for Realme 9 Pro+
  • Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro+ said to get 5G connectivity

Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ may launch soon in Indian and global markets, as per a tipster. Both Realme smartphones have received European Conformity certification and are said to launch next month. The tipster also says that both smartphones will get 5G connectivity. Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ have reportedly been spotted on multiple certification websites, which suggests their imminent launch in India and other markets. Realme had earlier confirmed that the Realme 9 series will launch in India this year.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared that Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ with the model numbers RMX3472 and RMX3393, respectively, will launch soon in the European markets. The two Realme smartphones have met European Conformity standards and will launch in February, as per the report. Sharma has also said that both smartphones will get 5G connectivity.

The report speculates that Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and/ or MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. Aside from the global launch, the two Realme smartphones are also speculated to arrive in India in February. Realme confirmed the launch of the Realme 9 series in September last year but did not specify the exact launch date.

Recently, Realme 9 Pro was reportedly spotted on multiple certification websites — Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Indonesian Tingkat Komponen Dalam Negeri (TKDN), and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The BIS listing suggests the imminent India launch of the smartphone.

Another report from last week mentions that Realme 9 Pro+ has been spotted in Bluetooth SIG and BIS listings. The former suggests the smartphone will get Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. The smartphone's Camera FV5 database listing suggested that it will sport a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture lens and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Plus, Realme 9 Pro Specifications, Realme 9 Pro Plus Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Boult ProBass ZCharge Wireless Neckband Earphones With Up to 40-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
Moto G71 India Launch Tipped to Be by January Second Week

