Realme 9 Pro+ and Realme C31 have reportedly been spotted on various certification websites. The Realme 9 Pro+ was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG platform, and it allegedly got Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification earlier this year. The smartphone is said to be a part of the Realme 9 series that is tipped to launch in the first quarter of 2022. Meanwhile another Realme smartphone, the Realme C31, is said to have received Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and TUV certification.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the Realme 9 Pro+ has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification platform with model number RMX3393. The listing reveals that the Realme smartphone will come with Bluetooth v5.2. It was previously spotted on the BIS website suggesting that the phone will launch in India soon. The phone's Camera FV5 database listing indicated that it will sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, as per another report.

In the meanwhile, tipster Abhishek Yadav claims that the Realme C31 with model number RMX3501 has appeared on NBTC as well as TUV certification. He also says that this particular phone will have 10W charging capability. There is no further information on both the certification websites. It could be possible that the Realme C31 launches as the successor to the Realme C21 that made its India debut in April this year. The Realme C31 should also be an entry-level smartphone.

