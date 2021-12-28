Technology News
  • Realme 9 Pro+ Reportedly Gets Bluetooth SIG Certification, Realme C31 Spotted on Multiple Sites

Realme 9 Pro+ Reportedly Gets Bluetooth SIG Certification, Realme C31 Spotted on Multiple Sites

Realme 9 Pro+ has allegedly got BIS certification earlier this year.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 December 2021 17:47 IST
Realme 9 Pro+ Reportedly Gets Bluetooth SIG Certification, Realme C31 Spotted on Multiple Sites

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C31 may be a successor to the Realme C21

Highlights
  • Realme C31 could be an entry-level phone
  • Realme 9 series to launch in early 2022
  • Realme 9 Pro+ may feature a 50-megapixel primary camera

Realme 9 Pro+ and Realme C31 have reportedly been spotted on various certification websites. The Realme 9 Pro+ was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG platform, and it allegedly got Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification earlier this year. The smartphone is said to be a part of the Realme 9 series that is tipped to launch in the first quarter of 2022. Meanwhile another Realme smartphone, the Realme C31, is said to have received Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and TUV certification.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the Realme 9 Pro+ has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification platform with model number RMX3393. The listing reveals that the Realme smartphone will come with Bluetooth v5.2. It was previously spotted on the BIS website suggesting that the phone will launch in India soon. The phone's Camera FV5 database listing indicated that it will sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, as per another report.

In the meanwhile, tipster Abhishek Yadav claims that the Realme C31 with model number RMX3501 has appeared on NBTC as well as TUV certification. He also says that this particular phone will have 10W charging capability. There is no further information on both the certification websites. It could be possible that the Realme C31 launches as the successor to the Realme C21 that made its India debut in April this year. The Realme C31 should also be an entry-level smartphone.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme 9 Pro Plus, Realme C31, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
