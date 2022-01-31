Realme 9 Pro Blue colour option has reportedly been spotted ahead of the rumoured February launch of the series in India. The Realme 9 Pro series is claimed to have the vanilla Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ smartphones, and may make its global debut on February 15. The phones are tipped to be offered in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue colour options. Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ are expected to carry triple rear camera units, and hole-punch displays.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Realme 9 Pro Blue colour variant was spotted in the hands of KL Rahul, who is the current vice-captain of the India national cricket team in One Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals. The publication says that the phone in the image is “likely the Realme 9 Pro in an electric and vibrant Blue colour”. The phone is seen with a triple rear camera setup which looks similar to the one leaked in the alleged renders that were sharedby tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks). The tipster claimed that the phone will be available in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue options.

Realme 9 Pro specifications (expected)

Realme 9 Pro in previous reports is claimed to sport a 6.59-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Realme may include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. The handset could get a 16-megapixel selfie shooter for selfies. The Realme phone is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

