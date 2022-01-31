Technology News
Realme 9 Pro Blue Colour Variant Spotted Ahead of Rumoured February India Launch

Realme 9 Pro Blue colour variant was reportedly seen in KL Rahul’s hand.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 31 January 2022 16:06 IST
Realme 9 Pro Blue Colour Variant Spotted Ahead of Rumoured February India Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ OnLeaks

Realme 9 Pro is expected to come in three colour options

Highlights
  • Realme 9 Pro series may be launched in February
  • Both phone could come with triple rear camera setup
  • Realme 9 Pro may launch alongside the Realme 9 Pro+

Realme 9 Pro Blue colour option has reportedly been spotted ahead of the rumoured February launch of the series in India. The Realme 9 Pro series is claimed to have the vanilla Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ smartphones, and may make its global debut on February 15. The phones are tipped to be offered in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue colour options. Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ are expected to carry triple rear camera units, and hole-punch displays.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Realme 9 Pro Blue colour variant was spotted in the hands of KL Rahul, who is the current vice-captain of the India national cricket team in One Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals. The publication says that the phone in the image is “likely the Realme 9 Pro in an electric and vibrant Blue colour”. The phone is seen with a triple rear camera setup which looks similar to the one leaked in the alleged renders that were sharedby tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks). The tipster claimed that the phone will be available in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue options.

Realme 9 Pro specifications (expected)

Realme 9 Pro in previous reports is claimed to sport a 6.59-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Realme may include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. The handset could get a 16-megapixel selfie shooter for selfies. The Realme phone is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Specifications, Realme 9 Pro Plus, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Vivo T1 5G India Launch Date Set for February 9, to Be Company’s First T-Series Smartphone

