Realme 9 Pro+ has allegedly got Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. The smartphone is said to be a part of the Realme 9 series that is tipped to launch in the first quarter of 2022. The series is reported to feature four models in India — Realme 9, Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+/Max. Past leaks suggest that the handsets will come equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate.

As per a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma, Realme 9 Pro+ has a model number RMX3392 and has received BIS certification. The same tipster earlier said that the Realme 9 series will have Realme 9, Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+ smartphones. However, Realme later confirmed that the launch of the Realme 9 series was pushed to 2022 because of the global semiconductor shortage.

Realme hasn't revealed any information about the specifications of these smartphones. The series may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and support 5G connectivity. They are tipped to come with 108-megapixel cameras and feature AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Meanwhile, a report claimed that the Realme 9i will be the first smartphone to be unveiled under the Realme 9 series globally in January 2022. It is also tipped to come with a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. The phone may pack a 5,000mAh battery, and sport a quad rear camera setup.

Realme is also said to be preparing the launch of Realme GT 2 Pro in India in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1 2022). The smartphone has scored over one million points in AnTuTu benchmarking tests.