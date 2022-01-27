Realme 9 Pro 5G series is reportedly making its way to the market soon. The launch date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone brand, but according to a fresh leak, the Realme 9 Pro 5G lineup ​will make its global debut on February 15. The smartphone series that is said to comprise the vanilla Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ models are expected to reach the Indian market a day after the European launch. Realme 9 Pro 5G series phones are said to come with a hole-punch display design and they are tipped to be offered in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue colour options. Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ are expected to carry triple rear camera units.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on Twitter posted a leaked promotional image of the Realme 9 Pro 5G series to suggest the imminent global launch of the handsets. He claimed that the new Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ smartphones would make their way to the global market on February 15.

Separately, as per a report by Mysmartprice, Realme will be holding an event on February 16 to unveil Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ smartphones in India. The brand is expected to tease the handset's Indian arrival soon.

Realme 9 Pro specifications (expected)

Realme 9 Pro is said to sport a 6.59-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming phone is likely to pack an under-display fingerprint sensor. It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For optics, Realme is expected to provide a triple rear camera unit in the device. It is tipped to comprise a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. For selfies, Realme 9 Pro could pack a 16-megapixel primary selfie shooter as well. Realme 9 Pro is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Realme 9 Pro+ specifications (expected)

Realme 9 Pro+ is tipped to feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset could pack a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC under the hood, along with up to 8GB of RAM. Realme 9 Pro+ is expected to feature up to 256GB of onboard storage. The triple rear camera setup of the Realme 9 Pro+ is said to have a 50-megapixel Sony primary sensor, along with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary sensors. For selfies, it may carry a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The phone is also said to feature a 4,500mAh battery.

