Realme 9 Pro 5G Series Global Launch Timeline Tipped, Said to Debut in India on February 16

Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ smartphones are expected to carry triple rear camera units.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 27 January 2022 18:43 IST
Photo Credit: Smartprix/ @OnLeaks

Realme Pro is tipped to feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  The company is expected to tease the arrival of new lineup soon
  Realme 9 Pro is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery

Realme 9 Pro 5G series is reportedly making its way to the market soon. The launch date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone brand, but according to a fresh leak, the Realme 9 Pro 5G lineup ​will make its global debut on February 15. The smartphone series that is said to comprise the vanilla Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ models are expected to reach the Indian market a day after the European launch. Realme 9 Pro 5G series phones are said to come with a hole-punch display design and they are tipped to be offered in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue colour options. Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ are expected to carry triple rear camera units.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on Twitter posted a leaked promotional image of the Realme 9 Pro 5G series to suggest the imminent global launch of the handsets. He claimed that the new Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ smartphones would make their way to the global market on February 15.

Separately, as per a report by Mysmartprice, Realme will be holding an event on February 16 to unveil Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ smartphones in India. The brand is expected to tease the handset's Indian arrival soon.

Realme 9 Pro specifications (expected)

Realme 9 Pro is said to sport a 6.59-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming phone is likely to pack an under-display fingerprint sensor. It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For optics, Realme is expected to provide a triple rear camera unit in the device. It is tipped to comprise a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. For selfies, Realme 9 Pro could pack a 16-megapixel primary selfie shooter as well. Realme 9 Pro is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Realme 9 Pro+ specifications (expected)

Realme 9 Pro+ is tipped to feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset could pack a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC under the hood, along with up to 8GB of RAM. Realme 9 Pro+ is expected to feature up to 256GB of onboard storage. The triple rear camera setup of the Realme 9 Pro+ is said to have a 50-megapixel Sony primary sensor, along with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary sensors. For selfies, it may carry a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The phone is also said to feature a 4,500mAh battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 9 Pro+

Realme 9 Pro+

Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 9 Pro 5G Series, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Plus, Realme 9 Pro Specifications, Realme 9 Pro Plus specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
