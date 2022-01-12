Realme 9 has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, hinting at the upcoming launch of the smartphone in the country. Realme 9 is part of the Realme 9 series, which is said to be comprised of Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+, and Realme 9i. While the listing does not reveal the specifications of the smartphone, and Realme is yet to officially reveal details of the upcoming Realme 9. Meanwhile, Realme 9i was launched in Vietnam on January 10, and the smartphone manufacturer has suggested that the smartphone could arrive in India after teasing the handset on Wednesday.

The upcoming Realme 9 was spotted on the BIS certification website by DealNTech, with the model number RMX3388. Gadgets 360 was able to verify the listing of the unreleased Realme smartphone on the BIS website. The model number RMX3491, which corresponds to the Realme 9i is also listed on the certification website. Realme 9 was reportedly spotted on the EEC certification website as well, according to the report.

Realme 9 was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards website with the model number RMX3388

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Bureau of Indian Standards

The listings do not reveal details and specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Meanwhile, Realme 9i, which was recently launched in Vietnam, has been teased by Realme India, suggesting that the smartphone could launch in the country in the near future. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.6-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone is also equipped with a 50-megapixel triple camera setup, and runs on a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Back in November, it was reported that the Realme 9 series launch could be pushed to February 2022 due to the global chip shortage. The company is also expected to launch a new Realme 9 Pro+/Max variant to the Realme 9 series this year. Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth had previously confirmed in September that the company's plans to launch the Realme 9 series last year had to be pushed to 2022 due to the chip shortage.