Realme 9 Spotted on BIS, EEC Certification Websites, Hinting at Upcoming Launch in India

The Realme 9 series launch was delayed last year due to the global chip shortage.

By David Delima | Updated: 12 January 2022 19:39 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Realme India

The company announced last year that the Realme 9 series would arrive in 2022

  • Realme is yet to reveal details of the upcoming Realme 9 smartphone
  • Realme 9 is tipped to launch as part of the Realme 9 smartphone series
  • Realme 9i was launched in January 10 in Vietnam

Realme 9 has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, hinting at the upcoming launch of the smartphone in the country. Realme 9 is part of the Realme 9 series, which is said to be comprised of Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+, and Realme 9i. While the listing does not reveal the specifications of the smartphone, and Realme is yet to officially reveal details of the upcoming Realme 9. Meanwhile, Realme 9i was launched in Vietnam on January 10, and the smartphone manufacturer has suggested that the smartphone could arrive in India after teasing the handset on Wednesday.

The upcoming Realme 9 was spotted on the BIS certification website by DealNTech, with the model number RMX3388. Gadgets 360 was able to verify the listing of the unreleased Realme smartphone on the BIS website. The model number RMX3491, which corresponds to the Realme 9i is also listed on the certification website. Realme 9 was reportedly spotted on the EEC certification website as well, according to the report.

realme 9 bis website listing realme 9

Realme 9 was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards website with the model number RMX3388
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Bureau of Indian Standards

The listings do not reveal details and specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Meanwhile, Realme 9i, which was recently launched in Vietnam, has been teased by Realme India, suggesting that the smartphone could launch in the country in the near future. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.6-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone is also equipped with a 50-megapixel triple camera setup, and runs on a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Back in November, it was reported that the Realme 9 series launch could be pushed to February 2022 due to the global chip shortage. The company is also expected to launch a new Realme 9 Pro+/Max variant to the Realme 9 series this year. Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth had previously confirmed in September that the company's plans to launch the Realme 9 series last year had to be pushed to 2022 due to the chip shortage.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
