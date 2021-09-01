Realme 9 series, Realme 8i, and Realme 8s are expected to launch in India soon. According to a tipster, all three smartphones will be unveiled in the market by the end of next month. The Realme 8s is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC while the Realme 8i is expected to come with the newly launched MediaTek Helio G96. There is, however, little known about the upcoming Realme 9 series. The Realme 8 series smartphones are expected to get displays with up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) shared with 91Mobiles that the Realme 9 series will launch in India in October, before Diwali 2021. Brar also mentioned that Realme will launch its Realme 8i and Realme 8s at a launch event this month.

Earlier this week, Realme announced that it will launch the first smartphone powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC in India. It is speculated that the said smartphone would be the upcoming Realme 8s. The smartphone's processor may be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It could also come with a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate along with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Realme 8s was revealed by the company earlier this month along with the Realme 8i.

The Realme 8i has been confirmed to come with a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC that is likely to be paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The newly launched MediaTek chipset supports up 120Hz refresh rate display and 108-megapixel rear camera sensor. The Helio G96 SoC will also support 4G LTE connectivity on two SIMs.

As for the Realme 8i, it is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The selfie camera could have a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

