Technology News
loading

Realme 9 Series, Realme 8i, Realme 8s to Launch in India by the End of October: Report

Realme 8i and Realme 8s are expected to be unveiled via a launch event in September.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 1 September 2021 18:00 IST
Realme 9 Series, Realme 8i, Realme 8s to Launch in India by the End of October: Report

Photo Credit: Digit.in/ Steve Hemmerstoffer

Realme 8i is expected to pack a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Realme 9 series to launch in India before Diwali
  • Realme 8i will be powered by the newly launched MediaTek Helio G96 SoC
  • Realme 8s is speculated to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC

Realme 9 series, Realme 8i, and Realme 8s are expected to launch in India soon. According to a tipster, all three smartphones will be unveiled in the market by the end of next month. The Realme 8s is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC while the Realme 8i is expected to come with the newly launched MediaTek Helio G96. There is, however, little known about the upcoming Realme 9 series. The Realme 8 series smartphones are expected to get displays with up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) shared with 91Mobiles that the Realme 9 series will launch in India in October, before Diwali 2021. Brar also mentioned that Realme will launch its Realme 8i and Realme 8s at a launch event this month.

Earlier this week, Realme announced that it will launch the first smartphone powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC in India. It is speculated that the said smartphone would be the upcoming Realme 8s. The smartphone's processor may be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It could also come with a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate along with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Realme 8s was revealed by the company earlier this month along with the Realme 8i.

The Realme 8i has been confirmed to come with a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC that is likely to be paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The newly launched MediaTek chipset supports up 120Hz refresh rate display and 108-megapixel rear camera sensor. The Helio G96 SoC will also support 4G LTE connectivity on two SIMs.

As for the Realme 8i, it is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The selfie camera could have a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 9, Realme 8i, Realme 8s
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Google’s New AI-Based Tech Can Transform Poor Quality Photos Into High-Res Images
LinkedIn Stories Short-Video Feature to Leave Platform on September 30, New Experience in Plans

Related Stories

Realme 9 Series, Realme 8i, Realme 8s to Launch in India by the End of October: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Pre-Orders, Sale Said to Begin Next Month
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5
  3. iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Seemingly Appears on an Apple TV+ Show
  4. Starlink Satellite Internet Could Reach India Soon, Elon Musk Teases
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display Arrives in India
  6. OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 7 Series Get OxygenOS Updates With New Features
  7. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get New Dark Nebula Colour in India
  8. PUBG: New State Up for Pre-Registrations in India for Android, iPhone Users
  9. No Time to Die Release Date in India Revealed, Final Trailer Out
  10. VPNs in India Should Be Blocked, Parliamentary Panel Again Urges Government
#Latest Stories
  1. LinkedIn Stories Short-Video Feature to Leave Platform on September 30, New Experience in Plans
  2. Realme 9 Series, Realme 8i, Realme 8s to Launch in India by the End of October: Report
  3. Google’s New AI-Based Tech Can Transform Poor Quality Photos Into High-Res Images
  4. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Unveils 55,000 Corporate, Technology Jobs in First Hiring Push Under His Watch
  5. Vivo X70 Pro+ Tipped to Come With 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor; Camera Details, Colours Leaked
  6. Google Appeals France's 'Disproportionate' EUR 500-Million in Copyright Row
  7. Nokia G50 Renders, Price, and Specifications Leak Ahead of Rumoured Launch
  8. Didi Workers Said to Get Union in Groundbreaking Move for China's Tech Sector
  9. WhatsApp for Android Tipped to Get Disappearing Mode Option in Privacy Settings
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE User Manual Surfaces Online, Shows Design Similar to Galaxy S21
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com