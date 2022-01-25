Technology News
Realme 9 Could Be Identical to Realme 8 5G, US FCC Listing Tips

Realme 9 is speculated to come alongside the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ next month.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 January 2022 12:08 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Realme India

Realme 9 is listed on the US FCC site with the model number RMX3388

  • Realme 9 has purportedly appeared on the US FCC website
  • The US FCC listing shows an 18W charger with the phone
  • Realme 9 is appeared with a 3.5mm headphone jack and hole-punch display

Realme 9 could just be identical to the Realme 8 5G that debuted last year, a listing on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website has indicated. The new Realme phone is expected to join the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ that are both so far a part of the rumour mill. It would come with features including a hole-punch display design and 18W fast charging. The Realme 9 is likely to be the company's new affordable 5G phone in the lineup.

The US FCC site has carried a document from Realme in which the company has requested the regulator to consider a Realme phone with the model number RMX3388 as an identical model of the phone with the model number RMX3241. The latter is the model number for the Realme 8 5G, whereas the former is considered to be associated with the Realme 9.

“Except model name, and FCC ID number change, the EUT [equipment under testing] are electronically/ electrically identical to the original equipment and that the original test results continue to be representative of and applicable to it,” the document available on the US FCC site reads.

Although the document does not mention any further details about the new model, we could expect some slight changes to make the Realme 9 distinct from the Realme 8 5G.

The Realme 8 5G was launched in India and other markets in April last year. It came with a 90Hz display and was powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

Earlier this month, the Realme phone with the model number RMX3388 appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) site to suggest its launch in India. It was also reportedly spotted on the European Economic Community (EEC). In both cases, it was believed to be the Realme 9.

The US FCC site has listed the new model with the FCC ID 2AUYFRMX3388. It includes some live photos of the phone that are also suggesting similarities with the Realme 8 5G. The phone appears to have the hole-punch display cutout on the top-left corner. It is also seen with a 3.5mm headphone jack, microphone, USB Type-C port, and a loudspeaker grille at the bottom.

Further, the photos appeared on the US FCC site shows the phone with triple rear cameras and a gradient back.

realme 9 front back image us fcc Realme 9

Realme 9 appears to look quite similar to the Realme 8 5G
Photo Credit: US FCC

 

A charger has also appeared alongside the Realme phone that seems to have up to 18W output. The rumour mill has already suggested that the Realme 9 would come with 18W charging, while the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ are speculated to have up to 33W fast charging support.

Exact details on when Realme is planning to launch the Realme 9 series are yet to be revealed. However, considering the appearance of the phones on various certification sites, the new series may get official sometime in the coming days.

A report in November suggested that Realme could push the launch of its new models to February due to global chip shortage. The company also itself confirmed in September that it is planning to launch the Realme 9 in India this year.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Realme 9, Realme 8 5G, Realme, US FCC, FCC
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
