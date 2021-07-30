Technology News
loading

Realme 8s Specifications and Renders Leak, Phone Said to Launch in India Soon

Realme 8s is said to come in 6GB and 8GB RAM options.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 July 2021 11:10 IST
Realme 8s Specifications and Renders Leak, Phone Said to Launch in India Soon

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ OnLeaks

Realme 8s appears to have a design similar to that of the existing Realme 8-series phones

Highlights
  • Realme 8s specifications have been leaked online
  • The Realme phone is said to have MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC
  • Realme 8s may come in 128GB and 256GB storage variants

Realme 8s specifications and design have appeared on the Web ahead of an official announcement. The new Realme phone is said to launch in India soon alongside the entry-level Realme 8i. The Realme 8s would sit next to Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, and Realme 8 Pro. Key highlights of the upcoming phone could include a 90Hz display, triple rear cameras, and 33W fast charging. The phone is also said to have a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, which could be an upgrade to the existing Dimensity 800.

91Mobiles has reported the details about the Realme 8s in collaboration with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, who handles the Twitter account @OnLeaks. Some renders posted by the website suggest that the Realme 8s would be quite similar to the previous Realme 8-series phones, including the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 5G. The phone appears to have a volume rocker on the left, a SIM card tray, an integrated fingerprint sensor, and a power button on the right.

The leaked renders show the Realme phone in a purple hue, though it is speculated to have some other colour options as well.

Realme 8s specifications (expected)

The details surfaced online suggest that the Realme 8s would run on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box and feature a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to have a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. It could also come with additional 5GB virtual RAM that would essentially use the internal storage to enhance multitasking.

For photos and videos, the Realme 8s is said to have a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Details about the other two sensor not known yet.

The Realme 8s is also reported to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. It could come in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. Connectivity options on the phone may include a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack — alongside the usual 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS/ A-GPS. It is also said to have 5G support, thanks to the Dimensity 810 chip that is expected to have an integrated modem for the next-generation cellular connectivity.

Besides, Realme is said to offer a 5,000mAh battery on the new smartphone along with the company's 33W Dart fast charging support.

Pricing and availability details about the Realme 8s have not been indicated in the leak. However, the phone can be expected to launch as yet another affordable 5G phone from the company.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 8s

Realme 8s

Display 6.50-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 8s specifications, Realme 8s, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro ECG, Huawei Band 6 Pro Wearables With SpO2 Tracking Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

    Realme 8s Specifications and Renders Leak, Phone Said to Launch in India Soon
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Cyberattacks on Organisations in India Grew Significantly: Check Point
    2. Sony Announces 5 'Goodwill Discount' on PS5 Consoles, Says 10 Million Sold
    3. Samsung Galaxy A52s Price Leaked, Specifications Tipped via Geekbench
    4. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Delayed by Two Weeks
    5. Google Play Protect Failed to Provide Security Against Infected Apps: AV-Test
    6. Nokia T20 Tablet Price, Specifications Have Leaked
    7. Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Earphones First Impressions
    8. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
    9. Jungle Cruise Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Revealed
    10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
    #Latest Stories
    1. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite, Edge 20 Pro With 108-Megapixel Main Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
    2. Microsoft Said to Be in Advanced Talks to Tap Into Oyo at $9-Billion Valuation Before Its Potential IPO
    3. Realme 8s Specifications and Renders Leak, Phone Said to Launch in India Soon
    4. Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro ECG, Huawei Band 6 Pro Wearables With SpO2 Tracking Launched: Price, Specifications
    5. Black Widow Streaming: Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over OTT Release, Alleges Breach of Contract
    6. LinkedIn Allows Employees to Work Fully Remote, Removes In-Office Expectation
    7. Jungle Cruise Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for November 12
    8. Amazon Sales Growth Slows as Online Shopping Surge Eases, New CEO Andy Jassy’s Tenure Sees a Tame Start
    9. What Is Cryptocurrency? Everything You Need to Know About Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, and More
    10. Huawei P50 Pro, Huawei P50 With 50-Megapixel Main Cameras, 4G Connectivity Launched: Price, Specifications
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com