Realme 8s specifications and design have appeared on the Web ahead of an official announcement. The new Realme phone is said to launch in India soon alongside the entry-level Realme 8i. The Realme 8s would sit next to Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, and Realme 8 Pro. Key highlights of the upcoming phone could include a 90Hz display, triple rear cameras, and 33W fast charging. The phone is also said to have a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, which could be an upgrade to the existing Dimensity 800.

91Mobiles has reported the details about the Realme 8s in collaboration with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, who handles the Twitter account @OnLeaks. Some renders posted by the website suggest that the Realme 8s would be quite similar to the previous Realme 8-series phones, including the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 5G. The phone appears to have a volume rocker on the left, a SIM card tray, an integrated fingerprint sensor, and a power button on the right.

The leaked renders show the Realme phone in a purple hue, though it is speculated to have some other colour options as well.

Realme 8s specifications (expected)

The details surfaced online suggest that the Realme 8s would run on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box and feature a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to have a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. It could also come with additional 5GB virtual RAM that would essentially use the internal storage to enhance multitasking.

For photos and videos, the Realme 8s is said to have a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Details about the other two sensor not known yet.

The Realme 8s is also reported to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. It could come in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. Connectivity options on the phone may include a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack — alongside the usual 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS/ A-GPS. It is also said to have 5G support, thanks to the Dimensity 810 chip that is expected to have an integrated modem for the next-generation cellular connectivity.

Besides, Realme is said to offer a 5,000mAh battery on the new smartphone along with the company's 33W Dart fast charging support.

Pricing and availability details about the Realme 8s have not been indicated in the leak. However, the phone can be expected to launch as yet another affordable 5G phone from the company.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.