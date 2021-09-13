Technology News
  Realme 8s 5G to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Realme 8s 5G to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Realme 8s 5G will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Realme.com, and major offline retailers in the country.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 September 2021 07:30 IST
Realme 8s 5G to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Realme 8s 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Realme 8s 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC
  • Realme 8s 5G comes with a 64-megapixel main camera
  • Realme 8s 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Realme 8s 5G is all set to go on sale in India for the first time today. The phone was launched last week alongside Realme 8i in the country. The Realme 8s 5G sale will begin at 12pm (noon) and the phone will be up for grabs via Flipkart, Realme.com, and across major offline retailers in the country. Realme 8s key specifications include MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a large 5,000mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 64-megapixel main sensor. Realme 8s 5G also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme 8s 5G price in India, availability

As mentioned, Realme 8s 5G first sale will begin at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com. It will also be available via major offline retailers across the country. Realme 8s 5G is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB + 128GB model comes at Rs. 19,999. It will be available in Universe Blue and Universe Purple shades.

There will be a discount worth Rs. 1,500 for customers buying Realme 8s 5G using HDFC Bank credit, debit cards or Easy EMI transactions or with ICICI Bank credit cards or credit EMI transactions.

Realme 8s 5G specifications

On the specifications front, Realme 8s 5G runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. In terms of storage, Realme 8s 5G has 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage as standard that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

As for optics, Realme 8s 5G has a triple rear camera setup that comes with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It also includes a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. Realme 8s 5G comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.1 lens.

Realme 8s 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging (an 11V/ 3A charger is included in the box). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8s 5G price in India, Realme 8s 5G Specifications, Flipkart, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Micromax in Note 1 Pro India Launch Tipped for End of September

