Realme 8i India launch was teased earlier and now the company has confirmed that its upcoming mid-range smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. The information was jointly released by both Realme and MediaTek. Realme has not announced a launch date for its upcoming smartphone yet. Earlier this month, the smartphone's alleged renders had leaked online along with some of its other key specifications. The phone is said to pack a high refresh rate display and a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Through a Twitter exchange between Realme and MediaTek, it has been confirmed that the upcoming Realme 8i will feature the newly launched MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. The new processor supports up to 120Hz refresh rate displays and up to 108-megapixel rear camera sensor. Additionally, the SoC also comes with MediaTek Hyper Engine 2.0 Lite that is said to intelligently manage CPU, GPU, and memory to enable a smooth gaming experience. Lastly, the new chipset also has support for dual-SIM 4G LTE connectivity.

Last week, known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks), in collaboration with Digit.in shared some official-looking renders of the Realme 8i. Alongside, the tipster also shared some key specifications of the smartphone. The upcoming Realme mid-ranger may get a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Its MediaTek Helio G96 SoC is expected to be paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the smartphone is expected to get a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it may get a 16-megapixel primary sensor. Realme is also expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery that is likely to support fast charging. The smartphone is expected to measure 8.6mm in thickness and weigh 194 grams.

As for the design of the smartphone, leaked renders suggest that its triple rear camera setup will be housed in a rectangular module on the left side of the phone. At the bottom, it is seen with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille. The Realme 8i is expected to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that doubles up as a power button on its right. The left side is seen carrying the volume rocker. In the front, the display will likely have thin bezels on three sides with a slightly thicker chin.