Realme 8i Specifications Confirmed to Include MediaTek Helio G96 SoC; Leaked Renders Hint at Design

Realme 8i is tipped to get a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 1 September 2021 11:40 IST
Realme 8i Specifications Confirmed to Include MediaTek Helio G96 SoC; Leaked Renders Hint at Design

Photo Credit: Digit.in/ Steve Hemmerstoffer

Realme 8i is expected to come with a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Realme 8i's launch date has not yet been confirmed yet
  • The MediaTek SoC is expected to be paired with 4GB of RAM
  • Realme 8i may pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support

Realme 8i India launch was teased earlier and now the company has confirmed that its upcoming mid-range smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. The information was jointly released by both Realme and MediaTek. Realme has not announced a launch date for its upcoming smartphone yet. Earlier this month, the smartphone's alleged renders had leaked online along with some of its other key specifications. The phone is said to pack a high refresh rate display and a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Through a Twitter exchange between Realme and MediaTek, it has been confirmed that the upcoming Realme 8i will feature the newly launched MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. The new processor supports up to 120Hz refresh rate displays and up to 108-megapixel rear camera sensor. Additionally, the SoC also comes with MediaTek Hyper Engine 2.0 Lite that is said to intelligently manage CPU, GPU, and memory to enable a smooth gaming experience. Lastly, the new chipset also has support for dual-SIM 4G LTE connectivity.

Last week, known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks), in collaboration with Digit.in shared some official-looking renders of the Realme 8i. Alongside, the tipster also shared some key specifications of the smartphone. The upcoming Realme mid-ranger may get a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Its MediaTek Helio G96 SoC is expected to be paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the smartphone is expected to get a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it may get a 16-megapixel primary sensor. Realme is also expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery that is likely to support fast charging. The smartphone is expected to measure 8.6mm in thickness and weigh 194 grams.

As for the design of the smartphone, leaked renders suggest that its triple rear camera setup will be housed in a rectangular module on the left side of the phone. At the bottom, it is seen with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille. The Realme 8i is expected to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that doubles up as a power button on its right. The left side is seen carrying the volume rocker. In the front, the display will likely have thin bezels on three sides with a slightly thicker chin.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Realme 8i Specifications Confirmed to Include MediaTek Helio G96 SoC; Leaked Renders Hint at Design
