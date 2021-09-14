Technology News
loading

Realme 8i Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Offers

Realme 8i will be up for grabs on Flipkart, Realme.com, and partnered offline retailers across the country.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 September 2021 10:07 IST
Realme 8i Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Offers

Realme 8i is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme 8i sale will begin at 12pm (noon) online
  • Realme 8i offers include Rs. 1,000 discount on HDFC and ICICI cards
  • Realme 8i is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option

Realme 8i is all set to go on sale in India today. The phone was launched in India last week alongside the Realme 8s, and its first sale is scheduled to start at 12pm (noon) today, September 14, a day after the Realme 8s. It will be available both online and offline. The Realme 8i features a hole-punch display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. There is a triple rear camera setup onboard with 50-megapixel main camera.

Realme 8i price, sale

The new Realme 8i is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration that is priced at Rs. 15,999. The Realme 8i will be available in Space Black and Space Purple colours. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart, Realme.com, and major offline retailers in the country.

Launch offers include a Rs. 1,000 discount for HDFC and ICICI Back debit and credit card holders, including Easy EMI transactions.

Realme 8i specifications

On the specifications front, the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 8i runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) display with upt o 120Hz refresh rate. Further, the display of the Realme 8i carries a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the Realme 8i houses an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The Realme 8i comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot.

On the part of optics, the Realme 8i carries a triple rear camera setup that has a 50-megapixel primary Samsung S5KJN1 sensor, along with a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The smartphone features a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

Realme has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme 8i that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 8i, Realme 8i price in India, Realme 8i Specifications, Realme, Flipkart
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Apple Issues iOS 14.8 to Fix a Flaw Linked to Pegasus Spyware

Related Stories

Realme 8i Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Offers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Launch Is Today: How to Watch, What to Expect
  2. Jio Introduces New Rs. 75 Prepaid Recharge Plan for Jio Phone Users
  3. iPhone 13 Storage to Start at 128GB; Pro Models to Get 1TB: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Infinix Zero X Series With Periscope Lens, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC Launched
  5. Realme to Launch 4K Streaming Device During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  6. JioBook Laptop Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  7. Realme C25Y to Launch in India on September 16
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes in Advocate’s Gown
  10. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Teased to Launch on September 15
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Fined KRW 207 Billion by South Korean Antitrust Agency for Abusing Market Dominance
  2. Hawkeye Trailer: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld Deliver Marvel’s First Christmas Series
  3. Apple Refuses to Reinstate Fortnite in App Store Despite South Korea Antitrust Law
  4. Realme 8i Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Offers
  5. Apple Issues iOS 14.8 to Fix a Flaw Linked to Pegasus Spyware
  6. Apple Event: iPhone 13 Launch Today: How to Watch, What to Expect
  7. Infinix Zero X, Zero X Pro, Zero X Neo With Periscope Lens, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC Launched: Specifications
  8. Google One Quietly Introduces New 5TB Storage Plan: Report
  9. Amazon Kindle Devices Getting Major Update for a Revamped Reading Experience 
  10. Realme C25Y With Unisoc T610 SoC to Launch in India on September 16
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com