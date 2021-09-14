Realme 8i is all set to go on sale in India today. The phone was launched in India last week alongside the Realme 8s, and its first sale is scheduled to start at 12pm (noon) today, September 14, a day after the Realme 8s. It will be available both online and offline. The Realme 8i features a hole-punch display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. There is a triple rear camera setup onboard with 50-megapixel main camera.

Realme 8i price, sale

The new Realme 8i is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration that is priced at Rs. 15,999. The Realme 8i will be available in Space Black and Space Purple colours. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart, Realme.com, and major offline retailers in the country.

Launch offers include a Rs. 1,000 discount for HDFC and ICICI Back debit and credit card holders, including Easy EMI transactions.

Realme 8i specifications

On the specifications front, the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 8i runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) display with upt o 120Hz refresh rate. Further, the display of the Realme 8i carries a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the Realme 8i houses an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The Realme 8i comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot.

On the part of optics, the Realme 8i carries a triple rear camera setup that has a 50-megapixel primary Samsung S5KJN1 sensor, along with a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The smartphone features a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

Realme has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme 8i that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

