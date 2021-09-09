Realme 8i, Realme 8s, and Realme Pad are set to launch in India today (September 9). While the two new Realme phones will come as an extension of the Realme 8 series, the Realme Pad will be the company's first tablet. The company has confirmed that all three devices will be powered by MediaTek processors. The Realme 8i and Realme 8s will come with a hole-punch display design. Alongside the Realme 8i, Realme 8s, and Realme Pad, Realme is also launching two portable Bluetooth speakers that it is calling the Cobble and Pocket.

Realme 8i, Realme 8s, Realme Pad India launch event livestream details

The Realme 8i, Realme 8s, and the Realme Pad launch in India will take place at 12:30pm today. The virtual launch will be livestreamed through Realme's Facebook and YouTube channels. You can also watch the Realme event livestream from the video embedded below.

Realme 8i, Realme 8s, Realme Pad price in India (expected)

The exact retail price of the Realme 8i in India is yet to be revealed. However, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore recently tweeted that the phone could come to Europe at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,300) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and EUR 219 (roughly Rs. 19,100) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The Indian pricing may be on similar lines.

The rumour mill has also speculated that the Realme 8s may launch in India with a starting price of Rs. 15,990. On the other hand, the Realme Pad will be available starting at Rs. 19,999 for the 4G+Wi-Fi variant, according to tipster Mukul Sharma.

Alongside the new phones and tablet, Realme is launching the Realme Cobble and Pocket speakers that first came to Malaysia in May with a price tag of MYR 99 (roughly Rs. 1,800) and MYR 97 (roughly Rs. 1,700), respectively.

Realme 8i specifications (expected)

The Realme 8i is confirmed to have a 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display is also teased to have a hole-punch design to accommodate a selfie camera sensor in the front. Further, recent teasers showed that the Realme 8i will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone will also have Realme's Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology that will bring 5GB of additional memory using the internal storage for multitasking.

On the optics front, the Realme 8i is tipped to have a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with two 2-megapixel sensors. The phone is also said to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

The Realme 8i is rumoured to carry a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Moreover, the phone could come in Space Black and Space colour options.

Realme 8s specifications (expected)

The Realme 8s is teased to have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 13GB of Dynamic RAM Expansion. The phone will also carry triple rear cameras and come in Universe Blue and Universe Purple colours. Further, the Realme 8s is teased to be 8.8mm thin and 191 grams in weight.

Recent reports suggested that the Realme 8s would feature a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 90Hz display refresh rate. The phone is also rumoured to have a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Dart Charge fast charging support.

Realme Pad specifications (expected)

The Realme Pad is teased to have a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2,000x1,200 pixels) display with an 82.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The tablet will also come with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and pack a 7,100mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Recent teasers have shown that the Realme Pad will come with two cameras — one at the back and the other one at the front. Both cameras are said to have an 8-megapixel sensor.