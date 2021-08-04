Technology News
loading

Realme 8i, Realme 8s to Launch in India Soon, Company CEO Madhav Sheth Confirms

Realme 8i may launch after the Realme 8s as the latter has started popping up in leaks.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 August 2021 12:24 IST
Realme 8i, Realme 8s to Launch in India Soon, Company CEO Madhav Sheth Confirms

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ OnLeaks

Realme 8s may get a purple colour option

Highlights
  • Realme 8i and Realme 8s do not have a release date yet
  • Realme 8s may be powered by the rumoured MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC
  • Realme CEO shared the development in an episode of Ask Madhav

Realme 8i and Realme 8s smartphones will soon launch in India as new additions to the Realme 8 series. Currently, the Realme 8 series includes the vanilla Realme 8, the Realme 8 Pro, and the Realme 8 5G. Now, the company will be bringing two new smartphones named Realme 8i and Realme 8s to the Indian market, though one of them might release ahead of the other. As of now, nothing has been made official about the two phones, though some information about the Realme 8s had leaked recently.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth answered a few questions in the latest episode of Ask Madhav on YouTube where he disclosed that more Realme 8 series phones are in development. Sheth then asked fans which one would they like to see first, the Realme 8i or the Realme 8s. Besides this, no information about the phones was shared. The Realme 8i is a complete mystery at this point, but a recent leak had shed some light on what could be the Realme 8s.

Late last month, renders and specifications of a Realme phone, said to be the Realme 8s, were leaked. In terms of design, the phone has a volume rocker and a SIM card tray on the left and a fingerprint sensor on the right that doubles as a power button. The leaked renders show the Realme phone in a purple hue, which is expected to be one of the colour options for when the phone officially launches.

Realme 8s specifications (expected)

The leaked specifications suggest that the Realme 8s will run Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. It may feature a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be powered by a yet-to-be-announced MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The Realme 8s could also come with an additional 5GB virtual RAM, and have 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

In terms of optics, the Realme 8s may sport a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Details about the other two sensors are unclear. The phone may come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor. Connectivity options on the phone may include 5G, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack — alongside the usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. In terms of battery, the Realme 8s is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme 8s

Realme 8s

Display 6.50-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 8i, Realme 8s, Realme 8s specifications, Realme, Ask Madhav
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Talks ‘Mental Health Difficulties’ Due to HBO Series

Related Stories

Realme 8i, Realme 8s to Launch in India Soon, Company CEO Madhav Sheth Confirms
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Days After Purchase, Company Responds
  2. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out ‘View Once’ Feature for Images, Videos
  3. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Is Back: Best Offers Today
  4. Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch
  5. Klipsch T5 II ANC TWS Earphones With AI Gesture Controls Launched
  6. Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition, m15 R6 Gaming Laptops Debut in India
  7. Realme Introduces MagDart — Magnetic Wireless Fast Charging Tech for Android
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 Review: Classic OnePlus
  9. Watch the Trailer for Money Heist Season 5, Out in September on Netflix
  10. Jio Fiber Users Can Now Make Video Calls from TV Using Phone’s Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix’s Three-Body Problem Series Eyes Eiza González to Star: Report
  2. Amazon Accused of Interfering With Landmark Union Vote Using Cameras, Installing Mailbox to Collect Ballots
  3. Realme 8i, Realme 8s to Launch in India Soon, Company CEO Madhav Sheth Confirms
  4. Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Talks ‘Mental Health Difficulties’ Due to HBO Series
  5. Mi Mix 4 Launch Date Set for August 10, Xiaomi Announces
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. Cinderella Amazon Prime Video Trailer: Camila Cabello Wants More Than Prince Charming
  8. Call of Duty Developer Activision’s Blizzard Entertainment Chief J Allen Brack Exits Following Sexism Row
  9. Realme MagDart Magnetic Wireless Fast Charging Tech Unveiled, Includes 50W/ 15W Chargers, Wallet, More
  10. Chinese Cryptocurrency Addresses Sent $2.2 Billion to Scams, Darknet in 2019-2021: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com