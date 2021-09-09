Technology News
Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 8i price in India starts at Rs. 13,999, while the Realme 8s 5G carries a starting price of Rs. 17,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 September 2021 13:26 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ realme

Realme 8i comes with a 120Hz display and a 50-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • Realme 8i will go on sale from September 14
  • Both Realme phones come in two variants
  • Realme 8s 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC

Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G were launched in India on Thursday, September 9 as the latest models in the Realme 8 series. Both the new Realme phones come with a hole-punch display design and carry triple rear cameras. In terms of distinction, the Realme 8i offers a 120Hz display while the Realme 8s 5G has a 90Hz screen. The Realme 8i includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, which is unlike the Realme 8s that offers a 64-megapixel primary camera. The Realme 8i will compete against the likes of the Redmi 10 Prime, Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition, and Poco M3, whereas the Realme 8s 5G will have the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, iQoo Z3, and the Oppo A74 5G as its key competitors.

Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G price in India, availability

Realme 8i price in India has been set at Rs. 13,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration that is priced at Rs. 15,999. In contrast, the Realme 8s 5G carries a price tag of Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 128GB model comes at Rs. 19,999. The Realme 8i will be available in Space Black and Space Purple colours from 12pm (noon) on September 14, whereas the Realme 8s 5G will go on sale in Universe Blue and Universe Purple shades starting 12pm (noon) on September 13. Both phones will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Realme.com, and major offline retailers in the country.

Customers purchasing the Realme 8i using HDFC Bank credit, debit, or Easy EMI transactions or ICICI Bank credit or credit EMI transactions will be entitled to receive a discount of Rs. 1,000. Similarly, there will be a discount worth Rs. 1,500 for customers buying the Realme 8s 5G using HDFC Bank credit, debit, or Easy EMI transactions or ICICI Bank credit or credit EMI transactions.

Realme 8i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 8i runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) display with a 90.80 percent screen-to-body ratio, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Dragontrail Pro protection. The display can go from 600 nits to 1 nit — with 1 nit being the lowest brightness level. It also comes with a dynamic refresh rate that has six different levels — 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz. Further, the display of the Realme 8i carries a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

realme 8i display refresh rate image Realme 8i

Realme 8i comes with a six-level refresh rate
Photo Credit: Twitter/ realme

 

Under the hood, the Realme 8i houses an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC that was launched in July. The chipset is coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The 6GB RAM version of the phone also supports 5GB Virtual RAM that enhances multitasking by using the phone's free storage.

On the part of optics, the Realme 8i carries a triple rear camera setup that has a 50-megapixel primary Samsung S5KJN1 sensor with an f/1.8 five-piece lens, along with a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The smartphone features a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front that supports artificial intelligence (AI) backed beautification functions, HDR mode, portrait mode, and a ‘Panoselfie' feature, which is claimed to help capture wider selfies.

The Realme 8i comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme 8i that supports 18W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 164.1x75.5x8.5mm and weighs 194 grams.

Realme 8s 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 8s 5G runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display gives the phone a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and comes with 600 nits of peak brightness. The Realme 8s 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC that was launched last month. The chip is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Just like the Realme 8i, the Realme 8s 5G also comes with 5GB Virtual RAM support.

For photos and videos, the Realme 8s 5G has a triple rear camera setup that comes with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It also includes a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens.

realme 8s 5g camera image Realme 8s 5G

Realme 8s 5G features a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back
Photo Credit: Twitter/ realme

 

The Realme 8s 5G comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front with an f/2.1 lens for selfies and video chats.

In terms of storage, the Realme 8s 5G has 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage as standard that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Realme 8s 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging (an 11V/ 3A charger is included in the box). The phone measures 162.5x74.8x8.8mm and weighs 191 grams.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
