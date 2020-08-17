Technology News
loading

Realme May Launch New Phones With 65W Fast Charging, Up to 4,500mAh Battery

Realme’s new series is said to consist of a standard version with 4,300mAh battery and a flagship model with 4,500mAh battery.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 August 2020 17:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme May Launch New Phones With 65W Fast Charging, Up to 4,500mAh Battery

Realme could unveil the new smartphones under the Realme 8 series or as a new generation in Realme X

Highlights
  • Realme’s new phones are said to have around 8mm of thickness
  • The new phones could be the ones that surfaced on TENAA recently
  • Realme X3 Pro could be one of the rumoured phones

Realme is rumoured to have a new series of smartphones in the works that could include 65W fast charging. The new Realme phone series is also said to have up to 4,500mAh battery and come in around 8mm thick build. The new series could be the Realme 8 or a new generation in the Realme X family. In the recent past, Realme phones carrying four distinct model numbers — RMX2121, RMX2176, RMX2200, and RMX2201 — have surfaced in Chinese regulator TENAA's database. The company, however, hasn't yet provided any details about its next-generation models.

A tipster who goes by pseudonym Digital Chat Station on Twitter claimed that the new Realme series would consist of a standard version with 4,300mAh battery and a flagship model with 4,500mAh battery. Both phones are said to come with 65W fast charging support and weigh under 200 grams - alongside offering around 8mm of thickness.

One of the reported phones seems to be the Realme RMX2176 that surfaced on the TENAA site last week with complete specifications and a few photos. The TENAA listing suggested that the phone would include a dual-cell battery with a total capacity of 4,300mAh. It was also found to have a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a hole-punch design and an octa-core SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Further, the phone appeared to have a quad rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The second model in the series could be the Realme RMX2121 that surfaced on TENAA with a dual-cell battery. It appeared to have a quad rear camera setup and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, the phone could include a White glossy finish.

Realme may launch the smartphone with the model number RMX2121 as the Realme X3 Pro. It is, however, safe to consider the rumours with a pinch of salt.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 8, Realme X3 Pro, Realme RMX2121, Realme RMX2176, Realme RMX2200, Realme RMX2201, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Launched in India

Related Stories

Realme May Launch New Phones With 65W Fast Charging, Up to 4,500mAh Battery
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5.3 Gets Listed on Official India Website, Launch Imminent
  2. Realme Buds Classic Wired Earphones to Launch on August 18
  3. Realme C12 Launching in India on August 18: All You Need to Know
  4. WhatsApp Gives a Brief Look at Dedicated Sticker Search in Latest Beta
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Launched in India
  6. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  7. Realme C15 Launching in India on August 18: Everything We Know So Far
  8. Realme C3 Getting August 2020 Update With System Enhancements in India
  9. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Review
  10. Realme May Launch New Phones With 65W Fast Charging
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C3 Starts Receiving August 2020 Update With System Enhancements in India
  2. Exclusive: US to Tighten Restrictions on Huawei Access to Technology, Chips - Sources
  3. Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, and Nokia 6.3 to Launch Q4 2020; Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4 Launching September: Report
  4. Apple Expands Its Independent Repair Shop Program to Mac Computers
  5. OnePlus Won’t Bring RAM Boost, DC Dimming, and Other Features to Older Phones: Report
  6. Microsoft Surface Earbuds to Get New Graphite Grey Colour Option
  7. Jio to Offer Free IPL 2020 Live Streaming on Select Prepaid Mobile, Fibre Broadband Plans: Report
  8. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Artist Limited Edition With 12GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Facebook Executive in India Files Police Complaint for Death Threats After Report on Content Practices
  10. Realme May Launch New Phones With 65W Fast Charging, Up to 4,500mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com