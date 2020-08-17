Realme is rumoured to have a new series of smartphones in the works that could include 65W fast charging. The new Realme phone series is also said to have up to 4,500mAh battery and come in around 8mm thick build. The new series could be the Realme 8 or a new generation in the Realme X family. In the recent past, Realme phones carrying four distinct model numbers — RMX2121, RMX2176, RMX2200, and RMX2201 — have surfaced in Chinese regulator TENAA's database. The company, however, hasn't yet provided any details about its next-generation models.

A tipster who goes by pseudonym Digital Chat Station on Twitter claimed that the new Realme series would consist of a standard version with 4,300mAh battery and a flagship model with 4,500mAh battery. Both phones are said to come with 65W fast charging support and weigh under 200 grams - alongside offering around 8mm of thickness.

One of the reported phones seems to be the Realme RMX2176 that surfaced on the TENAA site last week with complete specifications and a few photos. The TENAA listing suggested that the phone would include a dual-cell battery with a total capacity of 4,300mAh. It was also found to have a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a hole-punch design and an octa-core SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Further, the phone appeared to have a quad rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The second model in the series could be the Realme RMX2121 that surfaced on TENAA with a dual-cell battery. It appeared to have a quad rear camera setup and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, the phone could include a White glossy finish.

Realme may launch the smartphone with the model number RMX2121 as the Realme X3 Pro. It is, however, safe to consider the rumours with a pinch of salt.

