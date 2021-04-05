Technology News
Realme 8 Gets First Update in India, Brings Camera and Touch Improvements

Realme 8 was launched last month with Realme UI 2.0.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 5 April 2021 19:35 IST
Realme 8 Gets First Update in India, Brings Camera and Touch Improvements

Realme 8 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme 8 update carries the firmware version RMX3085_11_A.05
  • Users are still reporting issues with the camera
  • Realme 8 was launched with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0

Realme 8 is reportedly receiving a new update in India to optimise camera and touch response on the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 OS, as per user reports on the Realme community forum. The smartphone was launched in India last month along with Realme 8 Pro. This marks the first-ever update for the smartphone. There has been no official confirmation on when the rest of the world will receive the update. Realme 8 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

Users have reported on Realme's community forum that Realme 8 is receiving camera and touch updates, sharing screenshots of the changelog. The user posts were first spotted by FoneArena. The new update gives the smartphone improvements to the camera in the form of optimised image quality of the rear camera, video quality of the ultra-wide camera, image quality of Ultra Night mode, and colour saturation of the selfie camera. Along with this, Realme is optimising the touch algorithm and response of the smartphone.

The update for Realme 8 comes with firmware version RMX3085_11_A.05 and is 201MB in size. It is advisable to download the update while the phone is connected to Wi-Fi and is on charging. Some users are also reporting that they aren't satisfied with the camera quality of the smartphone even after the update.

Realme 8 was launched on March 24 and runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a hole-punch display. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. For photography, it sports a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor. For selfies, the hole-punch cutout houses a 16-megapixel sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 8, Realme UI 2 0, Android 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Realme 8 Gets First Update in India, Brings Camera and Touch Improvements
