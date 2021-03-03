Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 8 Specifications Teased by Company's India Chief Madhav Sheth Ahead of Launch Announcement

Realme 8 Specifications Teased by Company's India Chief Madhav Sheth Ahead of Launch Announcement

Realme 8 specifications will include a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a quad rear camera setup.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 March 2021 17:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 8 Specifications Teased by Company's India Chief Madhav Sheth Ahead of Launch Announcement

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Madhav Sheth

Realme 8 retail box has been posted by Madhav Sheth

Highlights
  • Realme 8 specifications have been teased on Twitter
  • The new Realme phone will have a 5,000mAh battery
  • Realme 8 will come with a 64-megapixel primary camera

Realme 8 specifications have been teased by the company's India chief Madhav Sheth. The executive has posted an image that shows off the back of the Realme 8 retail box. The same image also gives a glimpse at the Realme 8 Pro from its rear. Both Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro are the company's upcoming smartphones. The exact launch date of the Realme 8 series is yet to be revealed. However, both phones were recently teased to debut “very soon”.

Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth shared an image on his Twitter account on Wednesday, showing the back of the Realme 8 retail box.

Realme 8 specifications

The retail box image posted by Sheth reveals some of the key specifications of the Realme 8. It shows that the phone comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. There is also a quad rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Further, the box also mentions a 5,000mAh battery and 30W Dart Charge fast charging.

The Realme 8 Pro is likely to be a superior model in the series. It is already confirmed to have a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 camera sensor and a list of features such as Starry time-lapse video and three distinct portrait modes. However, some of those features are also likely to be a part of the regular Realme 8 model.

The image shared by Sheth also included the back view of the Realme 8 Pro that carries the company's Dare to Leap tagline. It is clearly seen with a quad rear camera setup and a mentioning of the 108-megapixel primary sensor is also visible in the image.

With the Realme 8 series, Realme is expected to take on Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 series that is launching in India on Thursday. The launch date of the new series is, however, yet to be revealed.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 8 specifications, Realme 8, Realme, Madhav Sheth
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Telangana Thwarts China-Based Hacker Group’s Bid to Target State Power Systems, Says Official

Related Stories

Realme 8 Specifications Teased by Company's India Chief Madhav Sheth Ahead of Launch Announcement
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  2. Jio Phone Data Plans Introduced for Subscribers, Packs Start From Rs. 22
  3. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch
  4. Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Little Things, 2 More Renewed at Netflix
  5. Instagram Adds Live Rooms Feature to Let Up to 4 People Live Stream Together
  6. Redmi Display 27-Inch Monitor With Full-HD Panel, 75Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  7. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  8. Netflix India Unveils 13 Movies for 2021, Including 5 New Films
  9. Netflix India Announces 41 Titles for 2021: 13 Movies, 15 Series, and More
  10. Samsung Galaxy A32 4G India Price Leaks Ahead of March 5 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp iPad App Could Launch Soon; Android, iOS Version Could Get Disappearing Media Feature
  2. Realme 8 Specifications Teased by Company's India Chief Madhav Sheth Ahead of Launch Announcement
  3. Telangana Thwarts China-Based Hacker Group’s Bid to Target State Power Systems, Says Official
  4. Amazon Prime Video Asked by Bombay High Court to Take Down Telugu Film 'V' in Defamation Case
  5. Microsoft Outlook's Calendar Gets a Revamped Board View Similar to Trello
  6. Ambrane Dots 11, Dots 20 TWS Earphones With Voice Assistant Support, IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India
  7. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Brings Rs. 51, Rs. 301 Prepaid Recharge Packs With Health Insurance Benefits
  8. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Launching on Android, iOS on March 25, Pre-Register to Get Blue Hyena Skin
  9. Tandav Row: Amazon Prime India Head Aparna Purohit’s Anticipatory Bail Plea Supreme Court Hearing on March 4
  10. Netflix India Announces 41 Titles for 2021: 13 Movies, 15 Series, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com