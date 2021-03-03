Realme 8 specifications have been teased by the company's India chief Madhav Sheth. The executive has posted an image that shows off the back of the Realme 8 retail box. The same image also gives a glimpse at the Realme 8 Pro from its rear. Both Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro are the company's upcoming smartphones. The exact launch date of the Realme 8 series is yet to be revealed. However, both phones were recently teased to debut “very soon”.

Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth shared an image on his Twitter account on Wednesday, showing the back of the Realme 8 retail box.

Realme 8 specifications

The retail box image posted by Sheth reveals some of the key specifications of the Realme 8. It shows that the phone comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. There is also a quad rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Further, the box also mentions a 5,000mAh battery and 30W Dart Charge fast charging.

The Realme 8 Pro is likely to be a superior model in the series. It is already confirmed to have a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 camera sensor and a list of features such as Starry time-lapse video and three distinct portrait modes. However, some of those features are also likely to be a part of the regular Realme 8 model.

The image shared by Sheth also included the back view of the Realme 8 Pro that carries the company's Dare to Leap tagline. It is clearly seen with a quad rear camera setup and a mentioning of the 108-megapixel primary sensor is also visible in the image.

With the Realme 8 series, Realme is expected to take on Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 series that is launching in India on Thursday. The launch date of the new series is, however, yet to be revealed.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.