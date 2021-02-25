Realme 8 series seems to be in the works as CEO Madhav Sheth has started teasing the upcoming lineup via Twitter. The preceding Realme 7 series was launched in September last year with two models – Realme 7 Pro and the vanilla Realme 7. Realme 7i and Realme 7 5G joined the lineup within the next few months. Now, the company has officially started teasing the upcoming Realme 8 series. Apart from hinting at the camera specifications of the upcoming smartphones, no other details have been confirmed by Realme yet.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth posted a tweet that hinted at a possible 108-megapixel sensor on the upcoming Realme 8 series. He wrote, “Do you guys know what 108 stands for?” The photo attached with the tweet carries an outline of a quad rear camera module as well. It can be safely speculated that the Realme 8 series could carry quad rear cameras, headline by a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

A great breakthrough ahead!



Do you guys know what 108 stands for?

Stay tuned, unveiling tomorrow.#InfiniteLeapWith8 #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/fD8B3WFHOd — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) February 25, 2021

However, it isn't clear yet which particular model in the series would carry the teased quad rear camera setup with 108-megapixel primary camera. If Realme sticks to its usual routine as seen in earlier lineups, the premium Realme 8 Pro variant could end up with the top-end 108-megapixel snapper. The company hasn't confirmed anything yet, so this bit of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Sheth first posted a Realme 8-related teaser on Wednesday, as he tweeted, “Work never stops at #realme. I am already working on #InfiniteLeapWith8!”

Late last year, a Realme phone with model number RMX3092 was spotted on Geekbench. As per tipster Mukul Sharma, this model could be the upcoming Realme 8. The listing suggests that the phone could be powered with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The purported Realme 8 could also run on Android 10, as per the listing.

