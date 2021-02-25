Technology News
Realme 8 Series Teased by CEO Madhav Sheth to Sport Quad Rear Cameras With 108-Megapixel Primary Sensor

Realme 8 allegedly appeared on Geekbench with MediaTek Dimensity 720.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 25 February 2021 18:38 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @MadhavSheth1

Realme 8 series is teased to carry quad rear cameras

Highlights
  • Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has started teasing the new series
  • Realme 8 Pro variant may end up with the high-end sensor
  • Realme 7 series was launched in September last year

Realme 8 series seems to be in the works as CEO Madhav Sheth has started teasing the upcoming lineup via Twitter. The preceding Realme 7 series was launched in September last year with two models – Realme 7 Pro and the vanilla Realme 7. Realme 7i and Realme 7 5G joined the lineup within the next few months. Now, the company has officially started teasing the upcoming Realme 8 series. Apart from hinting at the camera specifications of the upcoming smartphones, no other details have been confirmed by Realme yet.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth posted a tweet that hinted at a possible 108-megapixel sensor on the upcoming Realme 8 series. He wrote, “Do you guys know what 108 stands for?” The photo attached with the tweet carries an outline of a quad rear camera module as well. It can be safely speculated that the Realme 8 series could carry quad rear cameras, headline by a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

However, it isn't clear yet which particular model in the series would carry the teased quad rear camera setup with 108-megapixel primary camera. If Realme sticks to its usual routine as seen in earlier lineups, the premium Realme 8 Pro variant could end up with the top-end 108-megapixel snapper. The company hasn't confirmed anything yet, so this bit of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Sheth first posted a Realme 8-related teaser on Wednesday, as he tweeted, “Work never stops at #realme. I am already working on #InfiniteLeapWith8!”

Late last year, a Realme phone with model number RMX3092 was spotted on Geekbench. As per tipster Mukul Sharma, this model could be the upcoming Realme 8. The listing suggests that the phone could be powered with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The purported Realme 8 could also run on Android 10, as per the listing.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Shayak Majumder
