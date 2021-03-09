Technology News
Realme 8 Pro Teased to Come With Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Tipped to Launch on March 25

The upcoming series is expected to include three models – Realme 8 4G, Realme 8 Pro 4G, and Realme 8 Pro 5G.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 March 2021 16:16 IST
Realme 8 Pro is confirmed to sport a 108-megapixel camera

Highlights
  • Realme 8 is teased to pack a 5,000mAh battery on board
  • Realme 8 Pro may have a quad rear camera setup
  • Realme 8 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC

Realme 8 series is all set to launch soon and teasers have started pouring in via official channels. The latest teaser confirms that one of the phones in the lineup – presumably the most-premium Realme 8 Pro – is likely to integrate an under-display fingerprint sensor. A fresh leak also hints that the Realme 8 range could be launched on March 25. The series is tipped to include three models – Realme 8 4G, Realme 8 Pro 4G, and Realme 8 Pro 5G.

Realme India chief Madhav Sheth tweeted a video that shows Realme 8 Pro from all angles. It shows the back panel with the ‘Dare to Leap' branding and the quad camera setup placed inside a square-shaped module. He turns the phone to reveal the front panel and unlocks the phone using an in-display fingerprint sensor. The selfie camera cutout is seen on the top left corner of the screen and the volume rockers and power button are placed on the right edge of Realme 8 Pro. In the video, the phone sports a blue finish, but it is likely to launch in other colour options as well.

Sheth also hinted once again that the Realme 8 range may be equipped with a 108-megapixel sensor. He doesn't specify which variant will integrate it, but an earlier teaser suggested that Realme 8 Pro will be equipped with a 108-megapixel primary camera.

Realme also hasn't announced any launch date for the new range. However, a fresh leak from tipster Abhishek Yadav seems to suggest that the launch is not too far. He claims that the Realme 8 series launch event may be on March 25. The company is expected to announce the official launch date in the next seven to eight days, Yadav said. He also shared that the series will have three models – Realme 8 4G, Realme 8 Pro 4G, and Realme 8 Pro 5G.

Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 specifications

Confirmed specifications of Realme 8 Pro include a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 camera sensor. Realme 8 Pro is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

As for Realme 8, it is teased to feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tasneem Akolawala
Realme 8 Pro Teased to Come With Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Tipped to Launch on March 25
