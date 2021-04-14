Realme 8 Pro's 108-megapixel main rear camera sensor is much smaller than the one in the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, a new teardown video by JerryRigEverything has shown. In his latest video, the presenter dismantled the Realme smartphone to take a peek inside it, and compare the camera sensors of these two handsets as both of them are made by Samsung. Interestingly, both camera sensors have different sizes but have the same resolution. He also offered an in-depth look at the internals of Realme 8 Pro.

In the second video of Realme 8 Pro smartphone posted by Zack Nelson, popularly known as the host of YouTube channel JerryRigEverything, we can see the same model being used that went through the durability test. The first thing that Nelson pointed out about the Realme 8 Pro is that all the cameras in the quad setup are free-floating. He highlights that usually all cameras which work together are stacked in one metal housing to keep them aligned. He also points out that the fingerprint scanner is the smallest sensor in a phone. However, Realme 8 Pro's 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and 2-megapixel macro sensor are as large as the fingerprint sensor in the phone.

Next he points out the difference between the size of the 108-megapixel sensor in the Realme 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. As mentioned, both the sensors are made by Samsung. While the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra uses Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor, the Realme 8 Pro comes equipped with Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor. The one on the Realme smartphone has a much smaller footprint. It measures 7.98mm as compared to 10mm used in the Samsung offering. Nelson also points out the primary camera in the Realme 8 Pro may also be smaller due to the absence of optical image stabilisation (OIS).

