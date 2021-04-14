Technology News
Realme 8 Pro 108-Megapixel Camera Is Smaller Than Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Watch Teardown Video

Realme 8 Pro uses Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor for it 108-megapixel primary shooter.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 14 April 2021 14:36 IST
Realme 8 Pro 108-Megapixel Camera Is Smaller Than Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Watch Teardown Video

Photo Credit: YouTube/ JerryRigEverything

Realme 8 Pro 108-megapixel camera does not have OIS

Highlights
  • Realme 8 Pro’s 108-megapixel sensor measures 7.98mm
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra main camera has OIS
  • Realme 8 Pro comes with quad rear camera setup

Realme 8 Pro's 108-megapixel main rear camera sensor is much smaller than the one in the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, a new teardown video by JerryRigEverything has shown. In his latest video, the presenter dismantled the Realme smartphone to take a peek inside it, and compare the camera sensors of these two handsets as both of them are made by Samsung. Interestingly, both camera sensors have different sizes but have the same resolution. He also offered an in-depth look at the internals of Realme 8 Pro.

In the second video of Realme 8 Pro smartphone posted by Zack Nelson, popularly known as the host of YouTube channel JerryRigEverything, we can see the same model being used that went through the durability test. The first thing that Nelson pointed out about the Realme 8 Pro is that all the cameras in the quad setup are free-floating. He highlights that usually all cameras which work together are stacked in one metal housing to keep them aligned. He also points out that the fingerprint scanner is the smallest sensor in a phone. However, Realme 8 Pro's 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and 2-megapixel macro sensor are as large as the fingerprint sensor in the phone.

Next he points out the difference between the size of the 108-megapixel sensor in the Realme 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. As mentioned, both the sensors are made by Samsung. While the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra uses Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor, the Realme 8 Pro comes equipped with Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor. The one on the Realme smartphone has a much smaller footprint. It measures 7.98mm as compared to 10mm used in the Samsung offering. Nelson also points out the primary camera in the Realme 8 Pro may also be smaller due to the absence of optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Realme, Samsung, JerryRigEverything
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Check Point Mobile Security Report 2021 Says Four Out of 10 Mobiles Are Vulnerable to Cyber-Attacks

Comment
