Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 8 Pro Alleged US FCC Listing Hints at 4,500mAh Battery With 65W Fast Charging Support

Realme 8 Pro Alleged US FCC Listing Hints at 4,500mAh Battery With 65W Fast Charging Support

Realme 8 Pro has been previously confirmed to carry a 108-megapixel primary sensor on the back.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 March 2021 13:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 8 Pro Alleged US FCC Listing Hints at 4,500mAh Battery With 65W Fast Charging Support

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Madhav Sheth

Realme 8 Pro will pack a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme 8 series expected to launch soon
  • Realme 8 Pro could come with Realme UI 2.0
  • Realme 8 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95

Realme 8 Pro has been reportedly spotted in a US FCC listing, hinting at some specifications. Realme 8 Pro and the vanilla Realme 8 will be successors to the Realme 7 series that launched in September last year. The two phones were recently teased by the company's India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth and are expected to debut very soon. The FCC listing of Realme 8 Pro suggests that the phone will feature 65W fast charging and run Realme UI 2.0.

Realme 8 series does not have a release date yet but the two phones – Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro – are expected to be unveiled soon. The phones have been officially teased in the past and now, an alleged FCC listing of a Realme phone with model number RMX3081, believed to be Realme 8 Pro, hints at a few specifications that can be expected from the phone when it launches. Realme 8 Pro is expected to come with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. It may run Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box.

That's pretty much all the information available in the FCC listing that was first spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth recently teased some of the specifications for the vanilla Realme 8 by sharing an image of the retail box. The phone will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging. These details suggest that the Pro variant may have a smaller battery than the vanilla variant but could come with more than double the charging speed.

Realme 8 Pro has also been confirmed to pack a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 camera sensor.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8, Realme 8 Series, Realme 8 Pro Specifications
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
WhatsApp Reminding Users to Accept Updated Privacy Policy by May 15 to Continue Using App

Related Stories

Realme 8 Pro Alleged US FCC Listing Hints at 4,500mAh Battery With 65W Fast Charging Support
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Auctions First-Ever Tweet as NFT
  2. How to Watch Road Safety World Series T20 Livestream in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  4. PUBG Mobile Team Focusing on Re-Launching in India: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 5G Launch Imminent as Support Pages Go Live
  6. WandaVision Episode 9: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  7. Moto G10 Power, Moto G30 Set to Launch in India on March 9
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Surface on Retailer Listing
  9. Redmi Note 10 Series Debuts With Super AMOLED Displays, Quad Rear Cameras
  10. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 8 Pro Alleged US FCC Listing Hints at 4,500mAh Battery With 65W Fast Charging Support
  2. WhatsApp Reminding Users to Accept Updated Privacy Policy by May 15 to Continue Using App
  3. Facebook Said to Be Probed by US Agency for 'Systemic' Racial Bias in Hiring, Promotions
  4. Microsoft Email Flaw Said to Compromise Over 20,000 US Organisations
  5. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Auctions First-Ever Tweet as NFT
  6. Mars Rover Perseverance Takes First Drive on Surface of Red Planet
  7. Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 5G Launch Imminent as Support Pages Go Live; Official Renders Revealed
  8. Motorola Moto G10 Power, Moto G30 India Launch Date Set for March 9
  9. iPad, MacBook Models May Sport OLED Display in 2022: Report
  10. Mi 11 Ultra Launch Appears Imminent as It Allegedly Receives Certification in Indonesia
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com