Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8 have launched in India as the successors to the Realme 7 series from September last year. The Realme 8 series comes with full-HD+ Super AMOLED displays and fast charging support. Both the Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8 come with quad-rear cameras with a different primary sensor. The Pro variant is offered in two RAM and storage configurations while the vanilla Realme 8 comes in three configurations. On the other hand, the Pro variant is offered in three colours while the vanilla variant comes in two colours. Alongside, the company also launched a smart scale in the country.

Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8: Price in India, availability

Realme 8 Pro (First Impressions) comes in a 6GB + 128GB variant that is priced at Rs. 17,999 and an 8GB + 128GB variant that costs Rs. 19,999. It is offered in Infinite Black and Infinite Blue colour options with a Illuminating Yellow variant coming soon. Realme 8 has a 4GB + 128GB configuration that costs Rs. 14,999, a 6GB + 128GB model that is priced at Rs. 15,999, and a top-of-the line 8GB + 128GB model that is priced at Rs. 16,999. The phone comes in Cyber Black and Cyber Silver colour options.

Realme 8 series will go on sale in India starting March 25 at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart, the Realme India website, and mainline stores. Sale offers include 10 percent instant discount with ICICI Bank Credit card and EMI transactions.

Alongside the Realme 8 series, the company also announced the Realme Smart Scale that comes with 16 heath measurements such as heart rate, Body Mass Index (BMI), muscle mass, fat rate, and more. The Realme Smart Scale is priced at Rs. 1,999 and will go on sale starting March 30 at 12pm (noon) via Amazon, Flipkart, Realme India website, with mainline stores following soon.

Lastly, Realme announced a Realme Smart Bulb that supports 16 million colours, and comes in 9W and 12W variants. The Realme Smart Bulb costs Rs. 799 for the 9W variant and Rs. 999 for the 12W variant. It will be available for purchase from March 30 as well at 12pm (noon) via Amazon, Flipkart, Realme website, and soon through mainline stores.

Realme 8 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 8 Pro runs Android 11–based Realme UI 2.0. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 90.8 percent screen to body ratio, 1,000 nits peak brightness, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with Adreno 618 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via dedicated miroSD card slot.

For photos and videos, the Realme 8 Pro packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens and 119-degree field-of-view (FoV), a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture lens housed in a hole-punch cutout.

For connectivity, the phone comes with dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board the Realme 8 Pro include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, magnetic induction sensor, accelerometer, and gyro-meter sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner. Realme has packed a 4,500mAh battery in this phone which supports 50W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology. Interestingly, the box comes with a 65W fast charger. In terms of dimensions, the Realme 8 Pro measures 160.6x73.9x8.1mm and weighs 176 grams.

Realme 8 Pro bears a quad rear camera setup helmed by a 108-megapixel sensor

Realme 8 specifications

The Realme 8 comes with some key differences compared to the Pro variant. The vanilla Realme 8 features the same display but is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is also expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Realme 8 switches the 108-megapixel primary sensor found on the Realme 8 Pro with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. Rest of the three sensors remain the same. The selfie shooter is also the same as the Realme 8 Pro.

Connectivity options and sensors here are the same as well. The Realme 8 does have a larger battery coming in at 5,000mAh with support for slower 30W Dart Charge fast charging and the supported charger is included in the box. The Realme 8 measures 160.6x73.9x7.99mm and weighs 177 grams.

