Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 First Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website: Price, Specifications

Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 First Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website: Price, Specifications

Realme 8 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, while the Realme 8 comes with a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 March 2021 11:29 IST
Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 First Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website: Price, Specifications

Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 have the same 6.4-inch full-HD+ display

Highlights
  • Realme 8 Pro is backed by a 4,500mAh battery
  • Realme 8 comes with a 5,000mAh battery
  • Realme 8 phones have quad rear camera setups

Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8 first sale begins today, March 25 at 12pm (noon). The Realme 8 series phones were announced on March 24 along with the Realme Smart Scale and the Realme Smart Bulb. The smartphones are successors to the Realme 7 series that was launched in September last year and come with some impressive upgrades. The Realme 8 Pro is offered in two RAM and storage configurations while the Realme 8 comes in three configurations.

Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8: Price in India, sale offers

Realme 8 series will go on sale today, March 25, starting 12pm (noon) via Flipkart (Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro), the Realme India website (Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro), and offline stores. The Realme 8 Pro is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Illuminating Yellow, Infinite Black, and Infinite Blue colour options. The vanilla Realme 8 is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It comes in Cyber Black and Cyber Silver colours.

Realme India website is offering a flat Rs. 1,500 instant discount on credit card and credit card EMI transactions, a 10 percent cashback of up to Rs. 200 with MobiKwik payments, and a flat Rs. 75 cashback with Freecharge payments. Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card transactions and 10 percent off on first-time transaction with Bank of Baroda Mastercard Debit card. There are no-cost EMI plans for the purchase of the Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8 smartphones starting from Rs. 2,500 per month as well.

Realme 8 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 8 Pro runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. The phone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The Realme 8 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with Adreno 618 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via a dedicated miroSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Realme 8 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens and 119-degree field-of-view (FoV), a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.45 lens housed in a hole-punch cutout located on the top left corner of the screen.

For connectivity, the Realme 8 Pro comes with dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, magnetic induction sensor, accelerometer, and gyro-meter sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner. Realme 8 Pro is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 50W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology. The phone measures 160.6x73.9x8.1mm and weighs 176 grams.

Realme 8 specifications

The Realme 8 has some differences in specifications compared to the Pro variant. It features the same display with a hole-punch cutout. Under the hood, the Realme 8 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.

For photos and videos, the Realme 8 has a quad rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. The other three sensors are the same as the Realme 8 Pro. The phone also has the same selfie camera as the Pro variant.

The Realme 8 has a larger battery at 5,000mAh with support for slower 30W Dart Charge fast charging. The supported charger is included in the box. The Realme 8 measures 160.6x73.9x7.99mm and weighs 177 grams.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 Pro price in India, Realme 8 Pro specifications, Realme 8, Realme 8 price in India, Realme 8 specifications, Realme
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook Used by Chinese Hackers to Target Uighurs Abroad With Malware Links, Company Says

Related Stories

Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 First Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Gets Holi Discount, Available at Effective Price of Rs. 41,900
  2. Vivo X60 Series India Prices Surface Ahead of March 25 Launch
  3. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Now Official
  4. Amazon Delivery Staff Plans Massive Strike to Demand Better Commission
  5. Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. OnePlus Watch Now Listed at an Introductory Price of Rs. 14,999
  7. Redmi Note 10 Pro Goes on Sale in India Again: All the Details
  8. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting Their First Software Update in India
  9. Telegram Voice Chats 2.0 Released to Rival Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces
  10. Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 With Snapdragon 800-Series SoCs Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi Website: Price, Specifications
  2. Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 First Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website: Price, Specifications
  3. Facebook Used by Chinese Hackers to Target Uighurs Abroad With Malware Links, Company Says
  4. PUBG Mobile Reports 1 Billion Accumulated Downloads Outside China Since 2018 Launch
  5. Facebook, Twitter Must Do More to Stop COVID-19 Anti-Vaxxers: US States
  6. Vivo X60 Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, and Specifications
  7. Slack to Fix Error in New Direct Messaging Feature Over Harassment Concerns
  8. WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update Faces Antitrust Probe From CCI
  9. Facebook, Google CEOs Suggest Ways to Reform Section 230 of Communications Decency Act
  10. Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 With Quad Rear Cameras, Super AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com