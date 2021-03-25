Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8 first sale begins today, March 25 at 12pm (noon). The Realme 8 series phones were announced on March 24 along with the Realme Smart Scale and the Realme Smart Bulb. The smartphones are successors to the Realme 7 series that was launched in September last year and come with some impressive upgrades. The Realme 8 Pro is offered in two RAM and storage configurations while the Realme 8 comes in three configurations.

Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8: Price in India, sale offers

Realme 8 series will go on sale today, March 25, starting 12pm (noon) via Flipkart (Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro), the Realme India website (Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro), and offline stores. The Realme 8 Pro is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Illuminating Yellow, Infinite Black, and Infinite Blue colour options. The vanilla Realme 8 is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It comes in Cyber Black and Cyber Silver colours.

Realme India website is offering a flat Rs. 1,500 instant discount on credit card and credit card EMI transactions, a 10 percent cashback of up to Rs. 200 with MobiKwik payments, and a flat Rs. 75 cashback with Freecharge payments. Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card transactions and 10 percent off on first-time transaction with Bank of Baroda Mastercard Debit card. There are no-cost EMI plans for the purchase of the Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8 smartphones starting from Rs. 2,500 per month as well.

Realme 8 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 8 Pro runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. The phone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The Realme 8 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with Adreno 618 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via a dedicated miroSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Realme 8 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens and 119-degree field-of-view (FoV), a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.45 lens housed in a hole-punch cutout located on the top left corner of the screen.

For connectivity, the Realme 8 Pro comes with dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, magnetic induction sensor, accelerometer, and gyro-meter sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner. Realme 8 Pro is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 50W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology. The phone measures 160.6x73.9x8.1mm and weighs 176 grams.

Realme 8 specifications

The Realme 8 has some differences in specifications compared to the Pro variant. It features the same display with a hole-punch cutout. Under the hood, the Realme 8 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.

For photos and videos, the Realme 8 has a quad rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. The other three sensors are the same as the Realme 8 Pro. The phone also has the same selfie camera as the Pro variant.

The Realme 8 has a larger battery at 5,000mAh with support for slower 30W Dart Charge fast charging. The supported charger is included in the box. The Realme 8 measures 160.6x73.9x7.99mm and weighs 177 grams.

