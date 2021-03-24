Realme 8 series launch is set to take place in India today, March 24. As is the norm now, the launch will be held virtually through a livestream. The Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro are expected to debut at today's launch event with a list of upgrades over last year's Realme 7 series. Between the two models, the Realme 8 Pro has so far been teased to carry a 108-megapixel primary camera. The Realme 8 series is also confirmed to have Super AMOLED displays and fast charging support.

Realme 8 series India launch livestream details, timing

The Realme 8 series India launch will begin at 7:30pm. It will be livestreamed through the Realme India official channel on YouTube. You can also watch it live from the video embedded below.

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro price in India (expected)

Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro India pricing details are yet to be announced by the company. However, if we look at the Realme 7 series that debuted in September last year with a starting price of Rs. 14,999, the Realme 8 series is expected to be priced similarly to its predecessor. The Realme 8 could be available under Rs. 15,000 price segment, while the Realme 8 Pro may come somewhere under Rs. 25,000.

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro specifications (expected)

Realme already confirmed that the Realme 8 will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge. In contrast, the Realme 8 Pro is set to debut with a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary camera sensor and is expected to have a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The superior model in the series is also rumoured to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC.

Both Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro have been teased to have Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. The Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow colour option is also in the lineup that will illuminate in the dark.

We'll, of course, need to wait for the launch event to get more details about the Realme 8 series.

