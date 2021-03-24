Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Realme 8 series launch event will take place at 7:30pm.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 March 2021 10:50 IST
Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme India

Realme 8 Pro has been teased to debut with a 108-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro launch will be held virtually
  • Both Realme phones will run on Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box
  • Realme 8 Pro is rumoured to have Snapdragon 720G SoC

Realme 8 series launch is set to take place in India today, March 24. As is the norm now, the launch will be held virtually through a livestream. The Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro are expected to debut at today's launch event with a list of upgrades over last year's Realme 7 series. Between the two models, the Realme 8 Pro has so far been teased to carry a 108-megapixel primary camera. The Realme 8 series is also confirmed to have Super AMOLED displays and fast charging support.

Realme 8 series India launch livestream details, timing

The Realme 8 series India launch will begin at 7:30pm. It will be livestreamed through the Realme India official channel on YouTube. You can also watch it live from the video embedded below.

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro price in India (expected)

Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro India pricing details are yet to be announced by the company. However, if we look at the Realme 7 series that debuted in September last year with a starting price of Rs. 14,999, the Realme 8 series is expected to be priced similarly to its predecessor. The Realme 8 could be available under Rs. 15,000 price segment, while the Realme 8 Pro may come somewhere under Rs. 25,000.

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro specifications (expected)

Realme already confirmed that the Realme 8 will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge. In contrast, the Realme 8 Pro is set to debut with a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary camera sensor and is expected to have a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The superior model in the series is also rumoured to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC.

Both Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro have been teased to have Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. The Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow colour option is also in the lineup that will illuminate in the dark.

We'll, of course, need to wait for the launch event to get more details about the Realme 8 series.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 8 price in India, Realme 8 specifications, Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro price in India, Realme 8 Pro specifications, Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 series, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Black Widow, Cruella, Pixar’s Luca Headed to Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar

Related Stories

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Now Official
  2. Telegram Voice Chats 2.0 Released to Rival Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces
  3. Everything You Need to Know About Godzilla vs. Kong
  4. Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 With Snapdragon 800-Series SoCs Launched
  5. Vivo X60 Series India Prices Surface Ahead of March 25 Launch
  6. OnePlus 9 Pro Review: Aiming for the Moon
  7. OnePlus 9 Series India Prices Leak, Much Higher Than OnePlus 8
  8. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  9. Vivo Y72 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Finally Get Stable Android 11 Update: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Pro Survives JerryRigEverything Durability Tests
  2. Tencent CEO Pony Ma Said to Meet China Antitrust Officials as Scrutiny Widens
  3. Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Black Widow, Cruella, Pixar’s Luca Headed to Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar
  5. Streaming Drives 7.4 Percent Growth in Global Recorded Music Business Last Year
  6. Tesla's In-Car Cameras Raise Privacy Concerns: Report
  7. Facebook F8 2021 Annual Conference Could Lack Mark Zuckerberg’s Appearance, Will Be a Low-Key Virtual Event
  8. Redmi Note 10 Pro Goes on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme GT Neo Could Launch in India Soon, IMEI Database, BIS Certification Suggests
  10. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Launched: Price in India, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com