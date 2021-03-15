Technology News
loading

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro Pre-Orders Live on Flipkart Ahead of March 24 India Launch

Realme 8 ‘Infinity Sale’ for pre-orders goes on till March 22.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 15 March 2021 14:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro Pre-Orders Live on Flipkart Ahead of March 24 India Launch

Photo Credit: Realme/ Flipkart

Realme 8 series pre-booking requires one to purchase a Flipkart voucher worth Rs. 1,080

Highlights
  • Realme 8 series is expected to include two smartphones
  • The launch is slotted for 7.30pm on March 24
  • The Realme 8 Pro is confirmed to feature a 108-megapixel camera

Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro pre-orders have begun on Flipkart ahead of their India launch on March 24. A new microsite live on the e-commerce platform confirms that the launch of the Realme 8 series will take place at 7.30pm (IST) on March 24. It also reveals key specifications of the series and is giving people a chance to pre-book the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro smartphones. The launch of the Realme 8 series has also been teased via a video posted on the Realme India YouTube channel.

Realme 8 series pre-orders

Realme 8 series pre-booking went live on March 15 at 12pm (noon) on Flipkart and will go on till March 22. To book a Realme 8 series device during its ‘Infinity Sale' — a reference to the 108-megapixel camera teased to feature in the series — you have to visit its Flipkart page and register. You have to purchase a Flipkart Electronic Gift Voucher of Rs. 1,080, and visit the website again on March 24 when the sale date of the Realme 8 series devices will be announced.

Pre-booking a Realme 8 series phone will also fetch buyers a 50 percent discount on the [Realme Buds Air Neo] true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones launched last year. They will receive a discount coupon to purchase the TWS earphones on the Flipkart app — available for both Android devices on the Google Play store and iOS devices on the App Store — within 10 days of receiving their Realme 8 series phone. The effective cost of the Realme Buds Neo Air with the discount coupon will come down to Rs. 1,499.

Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro specifications (expected)

The Flipkart page confirms that the Realme 8 series will feature a 108-megapixel camera, which has been teased as the highlight of the series on several occasions in the past. The 108-megapixel camera will also have 9-in-1 pixel binning that will assist in low-light photography. The Samsung HM2 camera has been earlier confirmed to come with 3x zoom and a Starry Mode for time-lapse videos. It is, however, expected to be reserved for the top-end Realme 8 Pro variant. The microsite says that the Realme 8 Pro will weigh 176 grams and have a thickness of 8.1mm. The Pro variant was also recently spotted on a US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification listing with a 4,500mAh battery and support for 65W fast charging.

The vanilla Realme 8 specifications were earlier teased by company CEO Madhav Sheth, who shared an image of the retail box of the device. The phone will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging support. It will have a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Both Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro smartphones are expected to run on Android 11 out of the box.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 series, Realme Buds Air Neo, Realme
Veer Arjun Singh
Veer Arjun Singh is Deputy Editor, News at Gadgets 360. He has written many in-depth features on technology, healthcare, hospitality, and education in the last seven years, besides reviewing latest gadgets across categories. He has also profiled CXOs, entrepreneurs, social workers, lawyers, chefs, and musicians. You can find him as @arjunwadia on Twitter or email him at arjuns@ndtv.com with tips, suggestions, and general observations. More
HTC Wildfire E3 With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro Pre-Orders Live on Flipkart Ahead of March 24 India Launch
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Justice League Snyder Cut Review: Overambitious, Strange, and Indulgent
  2. Watch the Final Trailer for Justice League Snyder Cut
  3. Realme 8 Series Up for Pre-Orders on Flipkart Ahead of India Launch
  4. Everything You Need to Know About The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Accidentally Listed Before Official Launch
  6. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
  7. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  8. Moto G100 Alleged Renders Show Same Design as Motorola Edge S
  9. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Spotted on 3C and MIIT Sites; 65W Charging Tipped
  10. Creative Stage V2 Soundbar Review
#Latest Stories
  1. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Final Trailer Teases a New War
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Accidently Listed by Polish and German Retailers Ahead of Launch
  3. Signal Beta v5.5.0 Update Brings Ability to Quickly Migrate Chats to New Phone: Report
  4. Oscars Nominations 2021: The Full List, From Best Actor to Best Picture
  5. Twitter Launches New Initiatives to Tackle Misinformation Ahead of Assembly Elections in India
  6. Oppo F15 Starts Receiving Android 11-Based ColorOS 11.1 Update: Report
  7. Poco X3 Pro to Launch in India on March 30, Teased Officially
  8. Microsoft Could Reap Over $150 Million in New US Cybersecurity Spending Despite Recent Hacks
  9. Clubhouse Announces Creator First Programme to Help 20 Aspiring Creators, Adds Invitation via Phone Feature
  10. Amazon Prime Video Android App Update Now Lets You Shuffle Episodes of TV Shows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com