  Realme 8 Series Teased to Launch in India on March 24, Pro Variant to Sport 108 Megapixel Camera

Realme 8 Series Teased to Launch in India on March 24, Pro Variant to Sport 108-Megapixel Camera

Realme 8 series is expected to have a vanilla Realme 8 and a Realme 8 Pro with the former sporting a 64-megapixel primary rear camera.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 March 2021 11:05 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Realme India

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Realme India

Realme 8 Pro will feature a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme 8 series may include a vanilla and a Pro variant
  • Company CEO shared there will be 108-megapixel camera in Relame 8 series
  • Realme 8 will have a 64-megapixel primary rear camera

Realme 8 series will debut on March 24 in India, company CEO Madhav Sheth has teased through a promo video. The Realme 8 series has been in the news for quite some time now and while the CEO did not share exactly which smartphone it will be unveiling on the date, it is believed to be the Realme 8 series. Further, Sheth also shared that said product will feature a 108-megapixel camera, which was teased by the CEO once before for the Realme 8 series.

A video posted on Realme India's YouTube channel – which you can watch below – has Sheth racing on Buddh International Circuit. It reveals a new product will be launching on March 24 and while the video doesn't clearly state what the company will launch, Sheth at the end says, “Do you guys ever dare to capture infinity? If not, Realme challenged you to capture infinity with 108-megapixel camera.” This suggests the company will unveil the Realme 8 series on March 24 and one of the phones in the series will feature a 108-megapixel rear camera.

This isn't the first time a 108-megapixel camera has been teased for the Realme 8 series. Last month, the CEO shared on Twitter the Realme 8 series will come with a 108-megapixel camera but did not reveal which model it will be. Then, specifications of the vanilla Realme 8 were teased by the company confirming a 64-megapixel primary rear camera sensor, along with some other specifications, which means the Realme 8 Pro will feature the 108-megapixel rear camera.

The Pro variant was reportedly spotted in a US FCC listing this month suggesting the Realme 8 Pro will come with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. It may run Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. On the other hand, the non-Pro variant will come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, and 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Realme 8 series, Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro, Realme
Vineet Washington
Comment
