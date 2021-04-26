Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow variant that debuted last week has now gone on sale in India. The smartphone comes with a finish at the back that illuminates in the dark. Apart from its rear colour, the Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow model has the same set of specifications that debuted with the original Realme 8 Pro variants last month. This means that the Realme phone comes with a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and has a 108-megapixel primary camera. Realme 8 Pro also comes with 128GB of onboard storage as standard.

Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow price in India, availability

As announced last week, the Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow colour variant is available for purchase through Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retail stores. The phone is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. In addition to the Illuminating Yellow colour, Realme 8 Pro has Cyber Black and Cyber Silver shades.

Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow specifications

Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow has a bright yellow-coloured camera module as well as similarly coloured Dare To Leap branding at the back that glow in the dark. The rest of the back panel also has a yellow colour paint job but that doesn't illuminate.

However, on the specifications front, Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow is identical to its existing options. This means that the phone has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. Realme 8 Pro also comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone measures 160.6x73.9x8.1mm and weighs 176 grams.

