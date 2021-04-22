Technology News
Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow Colour Variant Launched in India, Realme X7 Max Teased

Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow colour variant will be available starting April 26.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 April 2021 14:47 IST
Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow Colour Variant Launched in India, Realme X7 Max Teased

Photo Credit: Realme India

Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow colour variant comes at a starting price of Rs. 17,999

Highlights
  • Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow variant debuted in India
  • The phone comes with a distinct back colour
  • Realme X7 Max launch in India has been teased

Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow colour variant was launched in India on Thursday, alongside the debut of Realme 8 5G. The new colour variant was teased last month, though the company didn't release it at the time of launching the Realme 8 Pro in the country. The Illuminating Yellow colour variant will sit alongside the Realme 8 Pro Infinite Black and Infinite Blue colour options. The Chinese company also teased the launch of Realme X7 Max during the virtual event.

Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow price in India, availability details

Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow colour variant will carry a price tag of Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. The pricing is identical to the existing Realme 8 Pro colour versions. On the availability front, the Illuminating Yellow colour model will go on first sale at 12pm (noon) on April 26 through Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retail stores.

Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow specifications

Specifications-wise, Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow variant is just the same as what was launched last month. The teaser suggested that the bright yellow-coloured camera module and the company's Dare To Leap branding at the back would glow in the dark, while the rest of the back panel would not show any changes and have a regular yellow colour paint job.

Realme 8 Pro sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup that has a 108-megapixel primary sensor along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. It packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 50W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology.

Realme X7 Max teased

In addition to the launch of the Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow colour variant, Realme India and Europe Vice President and CEO Madhav Sheth teased the arrival of the Realme X7 Max in the country during the launch of Realme 8 5G. “Get ready to activate your Max 5G speed with India's first MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G processor,” Sheth said.

realme x7 max teaser image Realme X7 Max Realme

Realme X7 Max is teased to come to India soon
Photo Credit: Realme India

 

The executive did not confirm the exact name of the new model, though it is expected to be the Realme X7 Max that was tipped recently. The upcoming phone was initially believed to come as a rebranded Realme X7 Pro Ultra that has a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. However, the latest teaser suggests that it could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200.

At the virtual MediaTek Technology Diaries session earlier this week, Sheth announced that Realme will be launching the country's first MediaTek Dimensity 1200-powered smartphone very soon. It was initially speculated to be the Realme GT Neo that was launched with the same chipset in China last month.

Details about the exact availability and pricing of the Dimensity 1200-powered Realme phone are yet to be revealed.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Realme 8 Pro

Realme 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Crisp Super AMOLED display
  • Good selfie camera
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Spammy notifications
  • Feature omissions compared to Realme 7 Pro
Read detailed Realme 8 Pro review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow Price in India, Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow Specifications, Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow, Realme X7 Max, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Acer Spin 7 Refreshed With 5G Connectivity, 14-Inch Touchscreen Display, Multi-Day Battery in India

