Technology News
loading

Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow Colour Option Teased by CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme 8 Pro will have a 108-megapixel primary camera

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 16 March 2021 18:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow Colour Option Teased by CEO Madhav Sheth

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Madhav Sheth

Realme 8 Pro will be launched on March 24

Highlights
  • Realme 8 Pro launch alongside Realme 8
  • The phone will have a quad rear camera setup
  • Realme 8 Pro to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC

Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow colour option has been teased by the company's India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth on Twitter. In a tweet, the executive shared a 12-second video with a caption, “Since you asked for a closer look..” The clip shows the phone's quad rear camera setup and hints at a special yellow colour option that seems to glow in the dark. The development comes a week ahead of the India launch of the Realme 8 series that includes two models – Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro.

The 12-second video shared by Sheth gives a good look at the Realme 8 Pro's back. It shows the phone featuring a bright yellow-coloured camera module and ‘Dare To Leap' slogan that seem to glow in the dark. It further suggests that in regular lighting conditions, the back looks as if it has a regular yellow colour paint job. The clip gives a good look at the quad rear camera that has already been seen on various other leaks and reports on the Internet.

Realme 8 Pro is a part of the Realme 8 series that will be launched in India on March 24. The smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. It has been previously confirmed to feature a 108-megapixel camera sensor while the vanilla model will come with a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

In a premature unboxing video, Realme 8 Pro is seen sporting a standard hole-punch flat display with the cutout placed on the top left corner of the screen. The smartphone is expected to come with a 65W SuperDart charger, a USB Type-A to Type-C cable, and a clear silicone phone case in the box.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 Pro Specifications, Realme 8 Pro Colour Options, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Realme GT Banned by AnTuTu Over Alleged Benchmark Cheating, Realme Gets Ultimatum to Fix Manipulation

Related Stories

Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow Colour Option Teased by CEO Madhav Sheth
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 to Go on First Sale Today at Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  2. Justice League Snyder Cut Review: Overambitious, Strange, and Indulgent
  3. Apple MacBook Pro (13-Inch) With Intel i5 Processor Sees Price Cut on Amazon
  4. Redmi Note 10 Review: A Value Workhorse for 2021
  5. Realme 8 Pro Unboxing Video Tips Key Features, Design Ahead of Launch
  6. Realme 8 Pro Specifications Surface Ahead of Launch, Snapdragon 720G Tipped
  7. Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 Leak Suggests Difference in Specifications
  8. India England T20 Series: How to Watch Live, Teams, and Full Schedule
  9. Realme C25 to Launch on March 23, Specifications Teased
  10. Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple MacBook Pro (13-Inch) With Intel i5 Processor Gets Price Cut on Amazon
  2. Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow Colour Option Teased by CEO Madhav Sheth
  3. Realme GT Banned by AnTuTu Over Alleged Benchmark Cheating, Realme Gets Ultimatum to Fix Manipulation
  4. Nokia G10 With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC May Launch on April 8, Pricing and Specifications Surface Online
  5. OnePlus 9 Series 5G Gift Bundle Sale on March 17 to Mark Red Cable Day
  6. Google Nearby Share Will Let You Send Files to Multiple People at Once: Report
  7. Moto G100 Launch Date Tipped for March 25
  8. Microsoft Surface Duo 2 in the Works, Launch Later This Year: Report
  9. Realme 8 Pro Specifications Surface Ahead of Launch, Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 720G SoC and 60Hz Display
  10. Huawei Announces Royalty Rates for 5G Phone Technology, Aims to Increase Transparency
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com