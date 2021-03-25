Realme 8 series in India is getting 5G variants soon, Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed. The new development comes alongside the launch of the 4G-supported Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro that both debuted in the country on Wednesday, March 24. The Realme 8-series 5G models are expected to have an upgraded list of specifications over what Realme offered with its latest smartphones. The 5G models were rumoured to be in the works for some weeks. Alongside Sheth's confirmation, the Realme 8 5G has surfaced on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website.

Sheth posted a tweet to announce the arrival of the Realme 8-series 5G variants. He said that the new models are “under final stage of testing and launching soon.” However, he didn't provide any specific timelines or pricing details about the 5G variants of the Realme 8 series.

Nevertheless, a listing has been spotted on the NBTC site to suggest the existence of the Realme 8 5G among the new variants. The phone is listed with a model number RMX3241, which is different from the 4G-enabled Realme 8 that has RMX3085 model number.

The NBTC listing doesn't provide any specifications for Realme 8 5G. However, going by the historical records of the company, it can be expected that the new model will have some similarities with its 4G counterpart.

Alongside Realme 8 5G, a phone with the similar model number RMX3242 has reportedly received certification in India. This suggests that the new model could soon make its way to the country.

Realme 8 debuted with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display and has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM and standard 128GB storage. It also features a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. It also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a 4,500mAh battery.

Alongside Realme 8, the Chinese company also debuted Realme 8 Pro that has a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor as the USP. It is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The Pro model, however, also offers the same display and identical battery that's there on the regular Realme 8.

