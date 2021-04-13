Technology News
Realme 8 6GB + 128GB Storage Variant to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specification

Realme 8 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 13 April 2021 08:00 IST
Realme 8 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging support

Highlights
  • Realme 8 (6GB +128GB) will be available to purchase from today
  • It is offered in Cyber Black and Cyber Silver colour options
  • Realme 8 sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display

Realme 8 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will go on sale again today, April 13, at 12pm (noon). The Realme 8 series was launched on March 24. Realme 8 (6GB + 128GB) will be available through the company's official website along with Flipkart. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout. It features a quad rear camera setup, headlined by 64-megapixel primary shooter. Realme 8 will be offered in Cyber Black and Cyber Silver colours.

Realme 8 price in India, availability

Flipkart and Realme.com will be offering Realme 8 6GB + 128GB variant for purchase.The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) onwards from today.

Realme 8 6GB + 128GB storage model went on its first sale in India on March 25. It isn't clear if the phone will be available for open sale starting today. The other two models - 4GB + 128GB (Rs. 14,999) and 8GB + 128GB (Rs. 16,999) - are already available in open sale at the time of writing.

On the Realme website, the 6GB + 128GB Realme 8 model is priced at Rs. 15,999 and is being offered with a cashback offer of Rs. 200 when customers purchase it using MobiKwik. Alternatively, customers can also avail Rs. 75 as cashback when using Freecharge.

On Flipkart, the 6GB model is currently listed at Rs. 17,999, but the price tag should be updated before the sale kicks off. Customers can benefit from a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. The e-commerce giant is offering the smartphone with no-cost EMIs starting from Rs. 3,000 per month.

Realme 8 specifications

Realme 8 runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and a Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. It comes with with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and has 128 GB of onboard storage. For photography, it has a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture lens.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging capabilities. For connectivity, it features dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Realme 8 measures 160.6x73.9x7.99mm and weighs 177 grams.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 8

Realme 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light
  • Excellent battery life
  • Vivid AMOLED display
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Bloatware still present
  • Strictly average camera performance
  • Plastic back scratches easily; fingerprint magnet
  • Questionable value for money
Read detailed Realme 8 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
