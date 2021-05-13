Technology News
loading

Realme 8 Price in India Slashed With Rs. 500 Discount, Now Starts at Rs. 14,499

Realme 8 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W Quick Charge fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 13 May 2021 18:27 IST
Realme 8 Price in India Slashed With Rs. 500 Discount, Now Starts at Rs. 14,499

Realme 8 comes in two colours

Highlights
  • Realme 8 has a quad-rear camera setup
  • Realme 8 comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage
  • Realme website shows discount is valid till May 14

Realme 8 has got a Rs. 500 discount in India on purchases through Flipkart, the company has announced. It will now be available at a starting price of Rs. 14,499 instead of its original price of Rs. 14,999. The phone was launched in March this year alongside the Realme 8 Pro. It comes with a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera. Realme 8 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and comes with a 5,000mAh battery. The Realme 8 with discounted price is listed on the Realme India site as well.

Realme 8 price cut in India

Realme has announced through a press release that the Realme 8 now starts at Rs. 14,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB variant, a Rs. 500 discount from its launch price. The 6GB + 128GB model can be purchased for Rs. 15,499 instead of Rs. 15,999 and the 8GB + 128GB model can be purchased for Rs. 16,499 instead of Rs. 16,999. Realme 8 is offered in Cyber Black and Cyber Silver colours, and the new pricing has been updated on Flipkart and Realme India website. It should be noted that as per the Realme India website, the discount is valid till May 14 only. We've reached out for clarity.

Shipping for the phone will depend on the region the phone is being shipped, based on the latest government guidelines with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Realme 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 8 runs Android 11–based Realme UI 2.0. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 90.8 percent screen to body ratio, 1,000 nits peak brightness, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. The phone comes with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Realme 8 comes with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens and 119-degree field-of-view (FoV), a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture lens housed in a hole-punch cutout.

For connectivity, the phone comes with dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board the Realme 8 include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, magnetic induction sensor, accelerometer, and gyro-meter sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging and the supported charger is included in the box. The Realme 8 measures 160.6x73.9x7.99mm and weighs 177 grams.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 8

Realme 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light
  • Excellent battery life
  • Vivid AMOLED display
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Bloatware still present
  • Strictly average camera performance
  • Plastic back scratches easily; fingerprint magnet
  • Questionable value for money
Read detailed Realme 8 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 8, Realme 8 Price in India, Realme 8 Specifications, Realme, Realme 8 discount
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Space Tourist: Japanese Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa to Travel to ISS in December

Related Stories

Realme 8 Price in India Slashed With Rs. 500 Discount, Now Starts at Rs. 14,499
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Watch Launched in India: All the Details
  2. Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro TWS Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Price, Live Images Leak
  4. iPhone 13 Models Could Be Slightly Thicker in Size Over iPhone 12 Series
  5. Asus ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Flip With Snapdragon 888 SoC Now Official
  6. Vivo Y12s (2021) With Snapdragon 439 SoC Launched
  7. Dell Launches Precision Laptops, Alienware m15 R6 With New Intel CPUs
  8. WhatsApp Names Zomato, Ola, Aarogya Setu in Response to Privacy Criticism
  9. NASA's Voyager 1 Detects Eerie Humming Sound From Space
  10. PS5 Pre-Orders Listed to Kick Off in India on May 17
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 8 Price in India Slashed With Rs. 500 Discount, Now Starts at Rs. 14,499
  2. Space Tourist: Japanese Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa to Travel to ISS in December
  3. FragAttacks: Wi-Fi Vulnerabilities Impacting Almost All Connected Devices Discovered, Windows Gets Patched
  4. Vivo V21 SE May Come With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Geekbench Listing Shows
  5. Google Faces EUR 102-Million Fine for Excluding Enel App From Android Auto
  6. Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console; May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
  7. Brain Computer Interface Turns Mental Handwriting Into Text on Screen, Could Help People With Paralysis
  8. Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro TWS Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 28 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  9. MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm 5G SoC for Mid-Range Smartphones Announced
  10. Apple User Mailed an AirTag to See if You Can Track It on the Move. Here's What He Found
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com