Realme 8 has got a Rs. 500 discount in India on purchases through Flipkart, the company has announced. It will now be available at a starting price of Rs. 14,499 instead of its original price of Rs. 14,999. The phone was launched in March this year alongside the Realme 8 Pro. It comes with a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera. Realme 8 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and comes with a 5,000mAh battery. The Realme 8 with discounted price is listed on the Realme India site as well.

Realme 8 price cut in India

Realme has announced through a press release that the Realme 8 now starts at Rs. 14,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB variant, a Rs. 500 discount from its launch price. The 6GB + 128GB model can be purchased for Rs. 15,499 instead of Rs. 15,999 and the 8GB + 128GB model can be purchased for Rs. 16,499 instead of Rs. 16,999. Realme 8 is offered in Cyber Black and Cyber Silver colours, and the new pricing has been updated on Flipkart and Realme India website. It should be noted that as per the Realme India website, the discount is valid till May 14 only. We've reached out for clarity.

Shipping for the phone will depend on the region the phone is being shipped, based on the latest government guidelines with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Realme 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 8 runs Android 11–based Realme UI 2.0. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 90.8 percent screen to body ratio, 1,000 nits peak brightness, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. The phone comes with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Realme 8 comes with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens and 119-degree field-of-view (FoV), a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture lens housed in a hole-punch cutout.

For connectivity, the phone comes with dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board the Realme 8 include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, magnetic induction sensor, accelerometer, and gyro-meter sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging and the supported charger is included in the box. The Realme 8 measures 160.6x73.9x7.99mm and weighs 177 grams.

