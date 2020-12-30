Technology News
Realme 8 With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench

Realme 8 is expected to run on Android 10 and pack 8GB RAM.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 December 2020 11:52 IST
Geekbench lists a Realme phone with the model number RMX3092

Highlights
  • Realme 8 will succeed Realme 7 that launched in September
  • The phone is tipped to support 65W fast charging
  • Realme 8 is listed to pack 8GB RAM

Realme 8 has allegedly been spotted on Geekbench, offering a glimpse into possible key specifications of the upcoming handset. The Realme 8 series is likely to succeed the Realme 7 series that was launched in September this year. It is likely to see an upgrade in specifications and features when compared to Realme 7. A Realme phone, speculated to be Realme 8, has been spotted on Geekbench with model number RMX3092. Very little is known about the purported Realme 8 as of now, but this Geekbench listing hints that it could be in the works.

Geekbench lists a Realme phone with model number RMX3092. Tipsters Mukul Sharma and Abhishek Yadav said on Twitter that this model number is attached to Realme 8. The phone is listed on Geekbench to run on Android 10 software and is tipped to pack 8GB of RAM. As for processor, Realme 8 is listed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 octa-core SoC (MT6853V) with a base frequency of 2GHz.

Yadav said that the Realme RMX3092 model has been spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website as well, hinting at its arrival in India in the future. The tipster suggested that this could also be the Realme 8 Pro variant. As mentioned, there is little else that is known about Realme 8 apart from this. Given that Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro was launched recently in September, it could be a few months before Realme 8 is launched.

Realme 7 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC whereas Realme 7 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. Realme 7 Pro includes dual stereo speakers, along with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certification. Realme 7, on the other hand, is a watered-down version of the Realme 7 Pro. The Realme 8 series should follow the same trajectory as well unless the company looks to shake things up.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Realme 8, Realme 8 Specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
