Realme 8 5G was silently launched in Thailand on Wednesday, April 21. The mid-range smartphone comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and a full-HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate as its main highlights, apart from 5G connectivity. It has a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary “Nightscape” sensor. The new Realme phone is also scheduled to launch in India at 12:30pm IST on Thursday, April 22, and can be expected with the same set of specifications. It will be available for sale via Flipkart.

Realme 8 5G price, availability

The new Realme phone is available in a single RAM and storage configuration. Realme 8 5G is priced at THB 9,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000) in Thailand for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. The phone is currently available for pre-orders via various online retailers including JD.com and Shopee in two colour options — Supersonic Black and Supersonic Blue. It goes on sale starting May 3.

It should be noted that the Realme Thailand website lists the phone with two different RAM options – 4GB and 6GB. In terms of storage, the website lists 64GB and 128GB as the two available options. However, the retailers' listings suggest an 8GB + 128GB variant of the phone on their sites. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company for clarity. This report will be updated when we hear back.

Realme 8 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 8 5G is fitted with a 6.5-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) display that has 90Hz screen refresh rate, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, 405ppi pixel density, and 600 nits of peak brightness. The 5G phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The phone's storage can be expanded up to 1TB using its dedicated memory slot. It runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

Realme 8 5G sports a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel f/2.4 monochrome portrait lens and another 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. The rear camera comes with a Super Nightscape mode for low-light photography apart from AI Beauty filters. The phone has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls that also supports the Super Nightscape mode. Both front and rear cameras support 1080p video recording at up to 30fps.

The new Realme smartphone is backed by a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Quick Charge fast charging technology. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a USB Type-C port for charging, and 4G LTE apart from 5G support. The phone measures 162.5x74.8x8.5mm and weighs about 185 grams.

