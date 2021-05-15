Technology News
Realme 8 5G 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage Model Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 8 5G 4GB + 64GB storage configuration will go on sale starting May 18.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 May 2021 15:14 IST
Realme 8 5G 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage Model Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 8 5G 4GB + 64GB storage model will be available in Supersonic Blue, Supersonic Black option

Highlights
  • Realme 8 5G 4GB + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 13,999
  • Realme 8 5G is powered by the Dimensity 700 SoC
  • The phone features a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate

Realme 8 5G is getting a new additional RAM + storage configuration in the Indian market. Earlier in April this year, the phone was launched in 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage options. The company has now added a new 4GB + 64GB storage configuration to the lineup. Apart from the change is storage capacity, the specifications of the phone remain identical. Realme 8 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and features a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Realme 8 5G price in India, availability

Realme 8 5G is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the fresh 4GB + 64GB storage model. This new variant will be available in Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black colour options. The new configuration will go on sale on May 18 via Realme.com, starting 12pm (noon).

The 4GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 14,999 and the 8GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 16,999. It is also available on Flipkart and offline stores.

Realme 8 5G specifications

Realme 8 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. There is the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Realme 8 5G comes with 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage as standard that also supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. For selfies and video chats, Realme 8 5G has a 16-megapixel camera at the front.

Connectivity options on Realme 8 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Realme has provided a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W Quick Charge fast charging technology.

