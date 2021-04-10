Realme 8 5G launch date is set for April 21, the Chinese company revealed via its social media account on Friday. The new Realme phone will be an upgrade to the Realme 8 that debuted in India last month. The Realme 8 5G is teased to have a gradient back finish, sans the company's ‘Dare to Leap' branding. The 5G variant of the Realme 8 also purportedly appeared on some certification sites recently. It has been teased to launch in India along with other markets.

The official Realme Thailand page on Facebook announced the launch date of the Realme 8 5G. A teaser video has also been posted on the Facebook page that gives us a glimpse of the upcoming Realme phone.

The video shows the Realme 8 5G from its back sporting a gradient finish in a black shade. The phone doesn't carry the ‘Dare to Leap' tagline that featured on the Realme 8. Some recently leaked images, however, had suggested the tagline at the back of the Realme 8 5G as well.

The teaser video also reveals that, unlike its 4G variant, the Realme 8 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The regular Realme 8 comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary shooter.

If we club the details of the phone suggested by its teaser video with the information reported earlier, the Realme 8 5G is likely to come as a rebranded Realme V13 5G that was launched in China last month.

The Realme V13 5G also has a 48-megapixel primary camera and a variant without the company's ‘Dare to Leap' tagline. A US FCC listing recently suggested that the Realme 8 5G will have a 5,000mAh battery and weight around 185 grams, which is in line with the specifications of the Realme V13 5G.

Realme is also teasing the launch of the Realme 8 5G in India. It is, however, unclear at this point if the India launch will take place before the Thailand announcement on April 21.

