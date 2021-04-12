Technology News
Realme 8 5G Could Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Expected to Launch in India on April 22

Realme is expected to bring 5G versions of Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro to India but it has not announced a date yet.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 April 2021 15:40 IST
Realme 8 5G Could Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Expected to Launch in India on April 22

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Realme Thailand

Realme 8 5G has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme 8 5G series may launch in India on April 22
  • Realme 8 5G could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery
  • Realme 8 5G will come with a 48-megapixel primary rear camera

Realme 8 5G may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, an alleged Geekbench listing suggests. Realme 8 series was launched last month with two phones — Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro. Both the phones come with 4G support. The company later announced that it will be bringing 5G variants of the Realme 8 series to India soon. Recently, it was revealed that Realme 8 5G will launch in Thailand on April 21. It is believed that Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 Pro 5G will launch in India on the following day.

Realme shared through a post on its Thailand Facebook page that the Realme 8 5G will launch on April 21. Now, a Realme phone with model number RMX3241, believed to be Realme 8 5G, has been spotted on Geekbench with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC (MT6833V). The variant listed on Geekbench has 8GB RAM and runs Android 11. There are multiple listings of the same model number with the same specifications with single-core scores ranging from 560 to 573 and multi-core scores ranging from 1,686 to 1,780.

The Geekbench listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

Realme 8 5G has been previously spotted in multiple certification listings, including the US FCC site where it has been listed with a 5,000mAh battery and Realme UI 2.0. The listing also showed the phone with model number RMX3241 will measure 162.5x74.8x8.5mm and weigh 185 grams. Last month, it was reportedly spotted in an NBTC and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification listing. Then last week, a report by Realme Central stated that Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 Pro 5G will launch in India on April 22, the day after the confirmed Thailand launch.

From the teaser shared by the company for the Thailand launch, Realme 8 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The regular Realme 8 comes with a quad rear camera setup. The teaser video also shows the Realme 8 5G sporting a gradient finish in a black shade. There is no “Dare to Leap” slogan text on the back like Realme 8 4G.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme 8 5G, Realme 8 5G Specifications, Realme 8 5G Series, Realme 8 Pro 5G
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
