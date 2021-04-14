Realme 8 5G's India launch has been officially teased on Flipkart, but without a release date being mentioned. The Flipkart page does not mention the Realme 8 5G in particular but teases a 5G phone from Realme, so it is expected to be the 5G variant of the phone that was launched in India last month. The company has been teasing 5G variants of the Realme 8 series for some time now and according to a recent post of Realme's Thailand Facebook page, the phone will launch on April 21.

A dedicated Flipkart page for a Realme phone with 5G is live and says “Coming soon” without mentioning the particular phone or the release date. This phone is believed to be the Realme 8 5G as there are four 5G phones that have already been launched in country listed on the web page. These are the Realme X50 Pro 5G, the Realem X7 Pro 5G, the Realme X7 5G, and the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G with the title “taking the next leap.” This suggests that the Realme 8 is next in line to get the 5G treatment.

The Flipkart page also states this phone will come with the recently announced MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC along with some comparisons between 4G and 5G connectivity. The page also states this will be the first phone in India with the Dimensity 700 5G SoC.

Last week, Realme Thailand posted on its Facebook page that the Realme 8 5G will be launched in the country on April 21 and at the time, a report claimed that the phone will make its way to the Indian market on April 22. Realme Thailand's Facebook post came with a teaser video that showed off the design of the Realme 8 5G and it comes with triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

More recently, the Realme 8 5G was allegedly spotted in a Geekbench listing that also showed the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with 8GB RAM and Android 11. Certification website listings in the past have suggested the Realme 8 5G will come with a 5,000mAh battery and Realme UI 2.0.

