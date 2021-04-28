Technology News
Realme 8 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today at 12 Noon: Price, Offers

Realme 8 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 April 2021 07:30 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 8 5G price in India starts at Rs. 14,999

Highlights
  • Realme 8 5G packs a triple rear camera setup
  • The smartphone is an upgraded version of Realme 8
  • Realme 8 5G comes with 5,000mAh battery

Realme 8 5G will go for its first sale in India today, April 28 at 12 pm (noon). The affordable 5G smartphone was launched in India earlier this week. The smartphone is an upgraded version of the Realme 8 that was launched in India alongside the Realme 8 Pro in March. The 5G handset from Realme comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and Dynamic RAM Expansion technology. It has a 90Hz display, a triple rear camera setup, and a hole-punch display. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Realme 8 5G price in India, availability

Launched in two configurations, the Realme 8 5G price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option can be purchased at a price of Rs. 16,999. Realme has offered Supersonic Black and Supersonic Blue colour options. The handset will be available on Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retailers.

Realme 8 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 8 5G runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Dragontrail Glass. Under the hood, the Realme handset comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Customers get an option to choose between 4GB and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. As mentioned, the phone has DRE technology that converts extra storage into virtual RAM for smoother operations.

Realme 8 5G sports a triple rear camera setup that is highlighted by a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It is complemented by a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 portrait lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. On the front, the Realme 8 5G has a 16-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.1 lens for selfies and video calls.

The Realme phone comes with 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Realme has provided a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone measures 162.5x74.8x8.5mm and weighs 185 grams.

Comments

