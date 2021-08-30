Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11 (2021), Realme C21, Realme C25s Price in India Increased by Up to Rs. 1,500

Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11 (2021), Realme C21, Realme C25s Price in India Increased by Up to Rs. 1,500

Realme has cited the increase in component prices as the reason for the latest update.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 August 2021 18:50 IST
Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11 (2021), Realme C21, Realme C25s Price in India Increased by Up to Rs. 1,500

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 8 and Realme 8 5G (pictured) have received Rs. 1,500 price hike

Highlights
  • Realme 8 and other four phones have got increased prices in India
  • The pricing has been in effect since Sunday, August 29
  • Realme previously raised the pricing of the Realme C25s in June

Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11 (2021), Realme C21, and Realme C25s price in India has been hiked in India by up to Rs. 1,500. While the Realme C21 (2021) has received a Rs. 300 price hike, the increase is of Rs. 500 for the Realme C21 and Realme C25s. The Realme 8 and Realme 8 5G, on the other hand, have received Rs. 1,500 price hikes. The increase in the pricing is applicable across all channels, and it reflects online through Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 8 price in India

As a result of the update, the Realme 8 price in India has been revised to Rs. 15,999 from Rs. 14,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The pricing for the 6GB + 128GB option of the Realme 8 has also been increased to Rs. 16,999 from Rs. 15,499. Further, the top-of-the-line 8GB + 128GB variant of the Realme 8 has been hiked to Rs. 17,999 from Rs. 16,499.

Realme 8 5G price in India

Similar to the Realme 8, the Realme 8 5G price in India starts at Rs. 15,499 from Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB version. The 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants of the Realme 8 5G have been hiked to Rs. 16,499 from 14,999 and Rs. 18,499 from Rs. 16,999, respectively. All this shows a Rs. 1,500 increase in the pricing.

Realme C11 (2021) price in India

The Realme C11 (2021) has also received a hike in its pricing and is available at Rs. 7,299 for the 2GB + 32GB variant. It was earlier available at Rs. 6,999. The 4GB + 64GB model has also received a hiked pricing of Rs. 8,799, up from Rs. 8,499. The increase in both cases is of Rs. 300.

Realme C21, Realme C25s price in India

Similar to the Realme C11 (2021), the Realme C21 and Realme C25s have received a Rs. 500 price hike. The Realme C21 price has precisely been increased to Rs. 8,999 from Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB + 32GB variant and Rs. 9,999 from Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model. The Realme C25s, on the other hand, is available at Rs. 10,999, up from Rs. 10,499, for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 4GB + 128GB model of the Realme C25s has also received an increased pricing of Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model that is up from Rs. 11,499.

Model New Price Old Price Change
Realme 8 4GB+128GB 15999 14499 1500
Realme 8 6GB+128GB 16999 15499 1500
Realme 8 8GB+128GB 17999 16499 1500
Realme 8 5G 4GB+64GB 15499 13999 1500
Realme 8 5G 4GB+128GB 16499 14999 1500
Realme 8 5G 8GB+128GB 18499 16999 1500
Realme C11 (2021) 2GB+32GB 7299 6999 300
Realme C11 (2021) 4GB+64GB 8799 8499 300
Realme C21 3GB+32GB 8999 8499 500
Realme C21 4GB+64GB 9999 9499 500
Realme C25s 4GB+64GB 10999 10499 500
Realme C25s 4GB+128GB 11999 11499 500

 

The revision has come into effect starting Sunday, August 29, and was first reported by tipster Abhishek Yadav.

Realme confirmed to Gadgets 360 about the price hike and said that it was due to an increase in the pricing of its components.

Notably, this is not the first time when Realme has silently increased the pricing of its affordable phones in the country. The company revised pricing of its known models in the recent past, with the most recent change reported in June when it hiked the Realme C25s price by Rs. 500.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme 8

Realme 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light
  • Excellent battery life
  • Vivid AMOLED display
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Bloatware still present
  • Strictly average camera performance
  • Plastic back scratches easily; fingerprint magnet
  • Questionable value for money
Read detailed Realme 8 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme C21

Realme C21

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Sturdy body
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed Realme C21 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 8 price in India, Realme 8, Realme 8 5G price in India, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11 2021 price in India, Realme C11 2021, Realme C21 price in India, Realme C21, Realme C25s price in India, Realme C25s, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Xiaomi 12 Tipped to Feature Three 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras

Related Stories

Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11 (2021), Realme C21, Realme C25s Price in India Increased by Up to Rs. 1,500
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Windows 11 Minimum System Requirements Have Changed
  2. OnePlus 9RT Spotted on BIS Certification Site
  3. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Tipped to Launch on September 13
  4. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Silently Brought Forward by a Day
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India Launch Set for September 1
  6. iPhone 13 May Feature Satellite Communication Connectivity
  7. Mi Notebook Ultra First Impressions: High-End Features and Design
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India Leaked via Amazon Listing: Report
  9. Vivo X70 Series Set to Launch on September 9
  10. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11 (2021), Realme C21, Realme C25s Price in India Increased by Up to Rs. 1,500
  2. Xiaomi 12 Tipped to Feature Three 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras
  3. CryptoPunks Becomes Second Ethereum-Based NFT Project to Hit $1 Billion in Lifetime Sales
  4. China’s Regulatory Crackdown at a Glance: From Bitcoin to Celebrity Fan Clubs — Nothing’s Off the Table
  5. Zomato Makes Opting Out of Cutleries While Ordering Food the Default Option, Aims to Reduce Plastic Use
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India Leaked via Amazon Listing Ahead of Launch: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Gets Scratches in JerryRigEverything Durability Test
  8. Shopee India May Be Unveiled Soon as Company Launches Recruitment Campaign for Vendors, Ramps Up Hiring
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Tipped for September 8; Alleged Geekbench Listing Hint at Exynos 2100 SoC
  10. Realme Narzo 50i Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Specifications and Colour Options Leak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com