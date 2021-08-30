Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11 (2021), Realme C21, and Realme C25s price in India has been hiked in India by up to Rs. 1,500. While the Realme C21 (2021) has received a Rs. 300 price hike, the increase is of Rs. 500 for the Realme C21 and Realme C25s. The Realme 8 and Realme 8 5G, on the other hand, have received Rs. 1,500 price hikes. The increase in the pricing is applicable across all channels, and it reflects online through Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 8 price in India

As a result of the update, the Realme 8 price in India has been revised to Rs. 15,999 from Rs. 14,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The pricing for the 6GB + 128GB option of the Realme 8 has also been increased to Rs. 16,999 from Rs. 15,499. Further, the top-of-the-line 8GB + 128GB variant of the Realme 8 has been hiked to Rs. 17,999 from Rs. 16,499.

Realme 8 5G price in India

Similar to the Realme 8, the Realme 8 5G price in India starts at Rs. 15,499 from Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB version. The 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants of the Realme 8 5G have been hiked to Rs. 16,499 from 14,999 and Rs. 18,499 from Rs. 16,999, respectively. All this shows a Rs. 1,500 increase in the pricing.

Realme C11 (2021) price in India

The Realme C11 (2021) has also received a hike in its pricing and is available at Rs. 7,299 for the 2GB + 32GB variant. It was earlier available at Rs. 6,999. The 4GB + 64GB model has also received a hiked pricing of Rs. 8,799, up from Rs. 8,499. The increase in both cases is of Rs. 300.

Realme C21, Realme C25s price in India

Similar to the Realme C11 (2021), the Realme C21 and Realme C25s have received a Rs. 500 price hike. The Realme C21 price has precisely been increased to Rs. 8,999 from Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB + 32GB variant and Rs. 9,999 from Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model. The Realme C25s, on the other hand, is available at Rs. 10,999, up from Rs. 10,499, for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 4GB + 128GB model of the Realme C25s has also received an increased pricing of Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model that is up from Rs. 11,499.

Model New Price Old Price Change Realme 8 4GB+128GB 15999 14499 1500 Realme 8 6GB+128GB 16999 15499 1500 Realme 8 8GB+128GB 17999 16499 1500 Realme 8 5G 4GB+64GB 15499 13999 1500 Realme 8 5G 4GB+128GB 16499 14999 1500 Realme 8 5G 8GB+128GB 18499 16999 1500 Realme C11 (2021) 2GB+32GB 7299 6999 300 Realme C11 (2021) 4GB+64GB 8799 8499 300 Realme C21 3GB+32GB 8999 8499 500 Realme C21 4GB+64GB 9999 9499 500 Realme C25s 4GB+64GB 10999 10499 500 Realme C25s 4GB+128GB 11999 11499 500

The revision has come into effect starting Sunday, August 29, and was first reported by tipster Abhishek Yadav.

Realme confirmed to Gadgets 360 about the price hike and said that it was due to an increase in the pricing of its components.

Notably, this is not the first time when Realme has silently increased the pricing of its affordable phones in the country. The company revised pricing of its known models in the recent past, with the most recent change reported in June when it hiked the Realme C25s price by Rs. 500.